‘Workaholic’ Melissa Etheridge Trying to Cure Grief Over Son’s Suicide By Constantly Touring to Keep 'Mind Off Heartache'
Rockstar Melissa Etheridge has been finding solace in the hustle and bustle of her career to deal with the grief she's still processing in the wake of her son's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The I'm The Only One hitmaker is currently in the midst of her 2023 summer tour, hitting major cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Nashville, and Denver while doing electric live renditions of some of her biggest hits.
Over the past two years, insiders pointed out that Etheridge has performed 200 concerts and does not appear to be slowing her roll. "Seeing her fans so happy and singing along to her songs keeps Melissa's mind off her heartache," a pal confided, claiming it prevents her from "dwelling" on the tragic circumstances of her son Beckett's passing. RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Etheridge for comment.
Beckett, her son shared with former partner Julie Cypher, died from opioid addiction at the young age of 21 in 2020. Cypher and Etheridge also share a daughter, Bailey.
The exes welcomed their children with help from Crosby, Stills & Nash singer David Crosby, who donated sperm to the then-couple.
"As the mother of someone who was addicted to opioids, it's a struggle. You want to help your child. You want to make them all better. He was a young adult," the mom of four told Rolling Stone about Beckett. "There were things out of my control, of course. And there came a time when I needed to really sit down with myself and say, 'I can't save him. I can't give up my life and go try to live his life for him.' And I had to come up against the possibility that he might die. But I had to be able to go on living."
Etheridge, for her part, is also mom to twins Miller Steven and Johnnie Rose shared with ex Tammy Lynn Michaels.
"She tried everything to save Beckett and felt helpless watching him sink into the abyss," the friend shared, noting that Etheridge has been leaning on wife Linda Wallem.
"Linda wants Melissa to process her grief in her own way," the pal said. "If that means being apart while Melissa tours, she is understanding about it."