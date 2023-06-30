‘Workaholic’ Melissa Etheridge Trying to Cure Grief Over Son’s Suicide By Constantly Touring to Keep 'Mind Off Heartache'

The exes welcomed their children with help from Crosby, Stills & Nash singer David Crosby, who donated sperm to the then-couple.

"As the mother of someone who was addicted to opioids, it's a struggle. You want to help your child. You want to make them all better. He was a young adult," the mom of four told Rolling Stone about Beckett. "There were things out of my control, of course. And there came a time when I needed to really sit down with myself and say, 'I can't save him. I can't give up my life and go try to live his life for him.' And I had to come up against the possibility that he might die. But I had to be able to go on living."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.