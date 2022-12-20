Azealia Banks Dubs Australia 'Broke And Racist', Vows To Never Return After Disastrous Tour Down Under

Azealia Banks attacked Australia as being "broke and racist" after her disastrous overseas tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, Banks, 31, made the remarks after ending her tour across Australia and New Zealand.

Her time in Southern Hemisphere was plagued with last-minute cancellations and several outbursts on social media, which left fans on the edge of their seats for what to expect with each performance.

To top it off, the rapper left a scathing review of her own tour on her Instagram page — and vowed to never return to the land down under.