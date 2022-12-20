Azealia Banks Dubs Australia 'Broke And Racist', Vows To Never Return After Disastrous Tour Down Under
Azealia Banks attacked Australia as being "broke and racist" after her disastrous overseas tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, Banks, 31, made the remarks after ending her tour across Australia and New Zealand.
Her time in Southern Hemisphere was plagued with last-minute cancellations and several outbursts on social media, which left fans on the edge of their seats for what to expect with each performance.
To top it off, the rapper left a scathing review of her own tour on her Instagram page — and vowed to never return to the land down under.
In an Instagram story, Banks held little back in regard to her Aussie visit.
"So yeah. That will be my last time touring Australia," Banks said. "The entire run was a setup scam between Bizarro and Point Blank productions."
Banks alleged that "both promoters" were "paid off" of her "hard work." The rapper accused the promoters of "trying to cite all these stupid things," so that they would not have to pay her "a dime."
The rapper stated that she "flew all the way across the world to go home empty-handed."
She then made a shocking announcement that she would not be returning to the country in the future.
"My gut instinct told me not to come down here and stay my a-- at home," Banks continued. "Next time I will listen to myself. For I am more often than not ..... Always right."
Banks then sent out a warning to fellow artists who may work with Bizarro or Point Blank productions. Banks urged the artists, "DO NOT REPLY," if the production teams reached out, as it was "a scam."
"There will be an impossible slave-like structure to the contract at which point they will use any and every point to not pay you," Banks said, as she accused the "kids" at Bizarro of being "c--- heads."
Both Bizarro and Point Productions released a statement that its work with Banks was "by far the most physically and mentally draining experience in this industry for us." They said her fee was paid to her agent in May 2022.
Further, the companies said they bent over backward to accommodate Banks and help her with a VISA issue.