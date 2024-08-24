‘I Couldn't Watch Him Die’: Matthew Perry’s Ex Tells How She Dumped Junkie Star Because He Had a ‘Network of ‘Dodgy Doctors’ — As She Urges Cops to Widen Their Dragnet

The actor's ex, Kayti Edwards, told outlets: "There's a whole network of people beyond those facing criminal charges who the police need to investigate."

"Detectives need only delve back into his medical history. There are so many more doctors who have been on his books over the years who will be terrified right now. Whenever he was in active addiction, he knew instantly where to turn. It's a scandal."

Edwards dated Perry in 2006 before going to work as his assistant in 2011. They remained friends up until his death in October 2023.

She said: "Matthew paid me very well as his assistant, but there came a point for me that he got so bad that I had no choice but to walk away from that salary. But I knew that I could not watch him die. I would never, ever be able to live with myself."