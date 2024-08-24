‘RFK Jr. Was My Drug Dealer’: Former Harvard Classmate Recounts Buying a Gram of Cocaine From the Camelot Scion for $40

Author Kurt Andersen accused RFK Jr., son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy, of being a drug dealer during their time at college in the 1970s.

Andersen made these claims in a scathing column for The Atlantic, alleging he had purchased cocaine from the former Independent candidate and his brother, Joseph P. Kennedy II, for $40 in a dorm room.

He wrote: "It was a lot of money, the equivalent of $300 today. But cocaine bought from a Kennedy accompanied by a Kennedy brother — the moment of glamor seemed worth it."

The author unintentionally left the dorm with a straw used to sample the cocaine, leading Kennedy to demand its return.

Anderson explained: "I walked it back to his room. He didn't smile or say thanks. It was the last time I ever bought coke from anyone."