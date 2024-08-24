‘RFK Jr. Was My Drug Dealer’: Former Harvard Classmate Recounts Buying a Gram of Cocaine From the Camelot Scion for $40
Ex-presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s former Harvard University classmate accused the conspiracy theorist of selling cocaine as a student.
Author Kurt Andersen accused RFK Jr., son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy, of being a drug dealer during their time at college in the 1970s.
Andersen made these claims in a scathing column for The Atlantic, alleging he had purchased cocaine from the former Independent candidate and his brother, Joseph P. Kennedy II, for $40 in a dorm room.
He wrote: "It was a lot of money, the equivalent of $300 today. But cocaine bought from a Kennedy accompanied by a Kennedy brother — the moment of glamor seemed worth it."
The author unintentionally left the dorm with a straw used to sample the cocaine, leading Kennedy to demand its return.
Anderson explained: "I walked it back to his room. He didn't smile or say thanks. It was the last time I ever bought coke from anyone."
The accusation surfaced when Kennedy decided to suspend his third-party presidential campaign and publicly endorse Trump. His announcement came a day after Kamala Harris officially won the Democratic nomination.
Andersen said RFK Jr.'s endorsement prompted him to disclose his experience with the controversial conspiracy theorist due to the political implications of the endorsement.
"If (Trump) becomes president as Kennedy is now working to make happen, (he) wants to start executing drug dealers. He said so in a speech as president in 2018", he explained. "He said it again in 2022 when he announced his current candidacy".
RadarOnline.com has contact the Kennedy campaign for comment, but the team did not immediately respond.
The book Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Dark Side of the Dream delves into his history of compulsions and addictions, dating back to his adolescent years.
At the age of 14, he turned to marijuana and psychedelics to cope with emotions, eventually escalating to heroin use.
RFK Jr.'s struggles with substance abuse are well-documented. Following his expulsion from a prep school for drug involvement, he faced arrests related to drug possession.
In August 1970, he was charged with marijuana possession on Cape Cod, alongside a relative, Eunice Kennedy Shriver's son.
One of the most alarming incidents occurred when RFK Jr. overdosed on a flight at the age of 29, leading to his arrest for heroin possession.
Subsequently, he was mandated to complete community service and confine his activities to New York State.
