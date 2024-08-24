'There is a Special Place in Hell for Them': Friends Tell of Matthew Perry's 'Isolated' Final Days' — As It's Revealed He Fired Team of Nurses Who Fixed His Highs
Matthew Perry's close pals are fuming over his guilty-pleading assistant's willingness to shoot him up with drugs.
As new court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal, Perry's live-in assistant, Kenny Iwamasa, admitted to shooting the Friends star up with ketamine six to eight times a day.
An insider exclaimed: "Don't get me started on my opinion of Kenny and Kenny's actions or decisions."
"There is a special place in hell for someone who is willing to stick a needle full of drugs into another human being who just published a book about sobriety."
The source emphasized that they do not believe Perry "is a victim" in his own death, either.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in his Pacific Palisades, California, mansion on October 28, 2023.
At the time, it was unclear if the addiction-riddled star's death was drug-related. Still, toxicology reports later deemed Perry died due to the "acute effects of ketamine", with drowning being a "contributory factor".
Court documents reveal Iwamasa — who has no prior medical training — administered ketamine to the troubled star at 8:30 a.m. and then again at 12:45 p.m. while Perry watched a movie.
Allegedly administering what might have been the final blow, Iwamasa was instructed by Perry to prepare his hot tub before being told to "shoot [Perry] up a big one".
Perry and his 59-year-old assistant spent almost $60,000 on 55 vials of ketamine in the 29 days leading up to his death.
Iwamasa has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, agreeing to plead guilty in exchange for a more lenient sentence. He currently faces up to 15 years in prison.
In his plea agreement, Iwamasa admitted to finding Perry unconscious "at least twice" from drug use in the days leading up to his passing.
The statement conceded: "Victim MP's death was a natural and foreseeable consequence of the conspiracy based on, among other things, the frequency and amount of ketamine that defendant was administering to Victim MP, defendant's observations of Victim MP's adverse reactions to ketamine injections in October 2023, and the fact that defendant was administering ketamine injections to Victim MP with no medical training, or any access to medical equipment necessary to counteract an adverse reaction to ketamine."
Another source told the Daily Mail that Perry's isolation in the time leading up to his death, noting the actor had removed all medical professionals — including trained nurses to administer ketamine — from his home.
Perry previously had medical professionals looking after him and his intake of what once was a prescribed ketamine dosage.
However, at some point in 2023, the man who played Chandler Bing in the '90s sitcom discontinued his nursing care.
Sources close to Perry aren't surprised he made the call, with one outlet alleging the actor had been "verbally, emotionally and physically abusive" towards one of his staffers.
Perry previously had two assistants alongside his nursing team to supervise the administration of prescription medications.
One assistant, Briana Brancato, quit in 2023 after seven years with the actor. A year before, his live-in sober companion, Morgan Moses, had left as well.
A verdict has not yet been reached in Iwamasa's court case.
The other players charged in Perry's death include: Jasveen Sangha, 41, known as"The Ketamine Queen", Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 42, or "Dr. P", Erik Fleming, 54, and Dr. Mark Chavez, 54.
The 'Ketamine Queen' and Dr. Plasencia have pleaded not guilty, while Fleming and Dr. Chavez have both pleaded guilty.
Dr. Plasencia has since reopened his practice, continuing to treat patients from his Calabasas medical clinic as the court case unfolds.
