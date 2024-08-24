'There is a Special Place in Hell for Them': Friends Tell of Matthew Perry's 'Isolated' Final Days' — As It's Revealed He Fired Team of Nurses Who Fixed His Highs

Matthew Perry's close pals are fuming over his guilty-pleading assistant's willingness to shoot him up with drugs.

As new court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal, Perry's live-in assistant, Kenny Iwamasa, admitted to shooting the Friends star up with ketamine six to eight times a day.

An insider exclaimed: "Don't get me started on my opinion of Kenny and Kenny's actions or decisions."

"There is a special place in hell for someone who is willing to stick a needle full of drugs into another human being who just published a book about sobriety."