The Sentimental Meaning Behind Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey's Baby Son's Name Revealed — as They Share First Photo
Justin Bieber, 30, and his wife, Hailey Bieber, 27, named their new baby boy Jack Blues Bieber — a name that holds a special significance for the couple.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the name Jack serves as a tribute to Justin's father, Jeremy Bieber, whose middle name is also Jack.
The singer's relationship with his father went through ups and downs but eventually blossomed into a positive connection in the singer's life.
Taking to Instagram, Justin uploaded a photo to give his followers a glimpse of his new son.
Writing in all caps, the singer said: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."
In the image — which has currently garnered over 14 million likes — Justin took a close-up photo of the baby as Hailey gently held their son's tiny foot in her hand.
Celebrity friends and fans flocked to social media to share their congratulatory messages to the new parents.
Stars like Kylie Jenner and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt have expressed their excitement over the arrival of baby Jack Blues Bieber, showcasing the widespread joy and well-wishes surrounding the Bieber family's new chapter.
Munch rapper Ice Spice wrote: "Baby fever up 1000."
Model and influencer Stassie Karanikolaou also commented on the photo: "I love you guys so much!!!!"
Hailey reposted the baby picture to her Instagram stories and wrote "Jack Blues" under the image, as well as a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.
In May, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child while renewing their vows in a stunning ceremony in Hawaii.
With Hailey already six months pregnant at the time, the couple shared their excitement on social media, giving their followers a glimpse of their journey to parenthood.
During the intimate celebration, Hailey looked radiant in a figure-hugging, white lace wedding dress that accentuated her baby bump.
The couple shared tender moments outdoors, surrounded by nature's beauty, as they recommitted to each other in marriage.
According to the Daily Mail, Justin is overjoyed at the prospect of fatherhood despite facing personal and health challenges.
Although the singer has faced setbacks, such as selling his song catalog for $200 million earlier this year, his focus is now on his growing family.
In recent months, the couple has faced rumors regarding their relationship dynamics, including Hailey's alleged extravagant spending and Justin's professional commitments. However, sources claim the couple has emerged stronger and more united as they prepare to welcome their son into the world.