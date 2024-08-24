Revealed: Things Are So Bad Between William and Harry They Might 'Only Ever Reunite at Charles' Funeral'
Prince William and Harry — whose relationship quaked following Harry's scathing memoir — aren't expected to break bread anytime soon.
One insider speculates the two won't reunite until King Charles' funeral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The royal source said: "Things are totally frozen between the two of them. It is hard to overstate how utterly William feels betrayed and hurt on a very personal level."
"The two brothers were so close growing up that they would finish each other's sentences. Amid all the trauma of their mum dying and their dad being quite distant, it was an amazing thing to witness."
Referencing Harry's missive "Spare", the insider said they were "struck" by Harry's emphasis on the importance of his and Williams' relationship.
They continued: "It makes his decision to basically sell out his entire family, but particularly William, for a bumper payday even more inexplicable."
With talk of the King's cancer diagnosis and mortality looming, plans for Williams' coronation are also underway.
Palace spies claimed the Tinseltown runaways "100 percent" did not make the guest list.
The source said: "Why would William and Kate want all the distraction and circus that his presence would bring? I suspect that William will see Harry one more time in his life in the flesh—at their father's funeral."
A former Buckingham Palace staffer also said: "Planning for William's coronation is well underway, and as I understand it, there are no plans to invite Harry. It's hardly surprising when you look at how poisoned the well has become."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the royal renegade made a quick visit across the pond in February following Charles' cancer diagnosis.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Over It: Meghan Markle Wants Prince Harry to 'Move on' From Royal Family Drama Instead of 'Reliving Old Quarrels'
- Meghan Markle's Fresh Attack on Royal Family: 'She Just Can't Resist Taking Another Dig At Them!'
- Prince William's Silent Vendetta: Future King's Old 'Grudge' With Prince Andrew Concerning Kate Middleton Could Tip Royal Lodge in His Favor
Despite an effort to mend ties with his father, a source close to Harry said the 39-year-old's calls "go unanswered" now that he is back in California with wife Meghan Markle and their two children – Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.
The insider emphasized that even calls strictly about the king's health have fallen on deaf ears as well.
Neither Markle nor the Duke of Sussex have publicly made any strides to work things out with their family abroad, either.
One insider noted how annoyed William was when the duke and duchess refused to call cancer-stricken Kate Middleton by her preferred name, Catherine.
In March 2024, Harry and Meghan, 43, said in a statement: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."
Per the source, William was so enraged by the casual slight that he refused to respond to their well-wishes.
Speaking to the Daily Beast, the palace insider said: "If Harry and Meghan were serious about healing their issue, a good first step would be to call her Catherine."
Another pal said: "Of course it's an utterly trivial thing, but those of us who know William know that it is one of the things that pushes his buttons. Pushing his buttons while he was going through his wife's cancer seemed an entirely unnecessary and deliberate irritation."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com