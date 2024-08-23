Your tip
Meghan Markle’s Fresh Attack on Royal Family: ‘She Just Can’t Resist Taking Another Dig At Them!’

Composite photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Source: By: MEGA

Meghan Markle claimed her past comments on life with the royals 'didn't scratch the surface' of what she endured.

By:

Aug. 23 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle stirred up new bad blood with her royal in-laws during a recent interview.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed she wasn't expecting to be asked about the connection between her Archewell Foundation's efforts to counter the negative effects of social media and her own 2021 confession about not wanting "to be alive anymore" after being thrust into the royal spotlight – but she was quick to answer.

She admitted her past confession "didn't scrape the surface" of her royal experience, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

prince harry meghan markle american dream best pal angry boy
Source: By: MEGA

Meghan opened up on claims she wasn't given adequate support for her mental health from the royal family.

During the interview on CBS This Morning with Jane Pauley, Meghan, 42, looked nervous as she clutched husband Prince Harry's knee and explained her foundation's mission and her past experience with suicidal ideations.

She explained: "I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way. And I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans. And I would never want someone else to not be believed."

meghan markle plans tell side royal family feud explosive memoir
Source: By: MEGA

A royal insider slammed Meghan for not being able to resist taking 'a dig' at her in-laws.

That last bit of her answer raised eyebrows as the line seemingly accused members of the royal family of not taking her mental health concerns seriously.

A source commented: "She just couldn't help to get in the dig, which is basically another attack on the royal family."

She previously claimed senior palace officials denied her request for help – and Harry, 39, suggested members of his family were equally unsympathetic.

prince harry
Source: By: MEGA

Harry previously admitted that he didn't support Meghan's mental health struggles well enough.

The source continued: "Harry and Meghan are always insisting they've moved on, but it's clear from her words that even five years after the incident, she's still bitter and holding a very big grudge."

Meghan's mental health hit a breaking point in 2019 when she was pregnant with the couple's first child, son Archie. The duchess faced an onslaught of nasty attacks in British newspapers after marrying Harry in 2018.

She explained: "It was like, all of this will stop if I'm not here. And that was the scariest thing about it because it was such clear thinking."

Meghan Markle
When she went to a senior palace official to discuss the possibility of receiving in-patient treatment for her mental health, Meghan claimed she was told that "wouldn't be good for the institution".

Members of the royal family allegedly didn't help either.

Harry said: "They knew how bad it was. They thought, 'Why couldn't she just deal with it?' As if to say, 'Well, everybody else has dealt with it, why can't she deal with it?'"

prince harry meghan markle american dream best pal angry boy
Source: By: MEGA

The insider claimed Meghan's comments have prevented Harry from reconciling with his family.

Afterward, Harry himself acknowledged that he didn't handle the situation well either.

He explained: "I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry... and looking back on it now, I hate myself for it."

Since 2019, the Sussexes have moved to California and welcomed a second child, daughter Lilibet. Despite literally and figuratively moving on, the couple continue to go back to the drama that led to them giving up their positions as full-time working royals.

The source asked: "So why drag up the past yet again – and even hint that she has more details to share?"

They added King Charles and Prince William "are sick of being portrayed as villains, especially because her own husband didn't do enough".

"Harry keeps saying he wants to reconcile with his father and brother, but every time Meghan opens her mouth, she seems to make the rift between them worse."

