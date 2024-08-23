Meghan Markle’s Fresh Attack on Royal Family: ‘She Just Can’t Resist Taking Another Dig At Them!’

Meghan Markle stirred up new bad blood with her royal in-laws during a recent interview.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed she wasn't expecting to be asked about the connection between her Archewell Foundation's efforts to counter the negative effects of social media and her own 2021 confession about not wanting "to be alive anymore" after being thrust into the royal spotlight – but she was quick to answer.

She admitted her past confession "didn't scrape the surface" of her royal experience, RadarOnline.com can reveal.