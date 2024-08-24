Home > Scandals > Olympics Olympics 2028 Thrown into Turmoil By Games Chairman Casey Wasserman's 'Cheating' Scandal as Sources Warn 'More Womanizing Claims Are on Way' Source: By: MEGA The chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has been accused of being a womanzier. By: Haley Gunn Aug. 23 2024, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

The Hollywood mogul in charge of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics allegedly has a scandal-ridden past that's casting a shadow on the upcoming summer games. An insider accused chairman Casey Wasserman of having "a chronic condition of sleeping with people who work for him", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: By: MEGA Wasserman is an entertainment executive and sports agent with an estimated net work of $400million.

Wasserman, 50, runs a sports and music talent agency responsible for the careers of some of Hollywood's biggest acts, including Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran. The insider's shocking womanizer accusations were reportedly verified by 11 individuals familiar with Wasserman, including some of his alleged mistresses.

Source: By: MEGA Wasserman has been accused of cheating on estranged wife Laura Ziffren with multiple women.

A source revealed: "This is just the tip of the iceberg. Even more allegations are going to come out." The 50-year-old Hollywood head hancho, who has an estimated net worth of $400million, saw his marriage to philanthropist Laura Ziffren crumble in a 2021 divorce filing. Wasserman's alleged "near pathological" pursuit of women outside his marriage was said to begin early in their marriage – and continued to follow a pattern of wining and dining mistresses around Los Angeles.

Sources alleged Wasserman's would take his mistresses to the Beverly Hills hotel for trysts and showered them with lavish gifts including Range Rovers, Christian Louboutin shoes, La Perla lingerie and designer bags. An insider said: "The high heels, the crazy expensive shoes and purses – and the little outfits at work... that's when you knew they were f------." Another source added: "He's got a thing about shoes and cars."

Source: By: MEGA Insiders claimed Wasserman showered his mistresses with lavish gifts and stays at the Beverly Hills hotel.

Multiple sources accused Wasserman of having an affair with his assistant in the mid-2000s, around the same time he and his wife welcomed one of their two children. The affair was said to be followed by numerous other extramarital flings, including with his former executive assistant Patricia Feau, who now works for the LA28 Olympic Committee, though she denied the accusations. Other affairs were said to include a corporate jet flight attendant, one of Wasserman's human resource staffers and Jenny Chandler, a private plane stewardess turned artist.

Chandler is now Wasserman's current girlfriend. She allegedly confessed her affair with the entertainment mogul in an email to his wife in 2021. The emailed confession was said to be the final straw for Laura, who ended their two-decade long marriage. The email reportedly stated, "Him and I have been together for 7 years, which he's lied to you about" and included the names of other alleged mistresses.

Source: By: MEGA Sources warned the allegations against the LA28 chairman are 'just the tip of the iceberg'.

One source said Wasserman's alleged pattern of controlling, inappropriate and coercive behavior could lead to serious legal action. They added the self-proclaimed "pit bull" attorney Bryan Freedman is representing one client related to claims against Wasserman. The source warned: "As more is revealed, this story is just going to get uglier."

In addition to his alleged infidelity, Vanity Fair previously reported that in 2003, Wasserman was among several high-profile passengers aboard Jeffrey Epstein's private Boeing 727 plane, dubbed the "Lolita Express", on a "mission explore the problems of AIDS and economic development in Africa".

