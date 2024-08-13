Home > News > Olympics Convicted Child Rapist Turned Pro Athlete Weeps in First Interview Since Competing at the Olympics: ‘I Did Something Wrong 10 Years Ago’ Source: MEGA Steven Van de Velde was allowed to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics 10 years after he was convicted of raping a child. By: Alexandra Breeden Aug. 13 2024, Published 7:22 p.m. ET

Convicted child rapist Steven Van de Velde broke down in tears after being allowed to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics despite past charges. The volleyball star conceded to knowing the weight of his wrongdoings. However, Van de Velde — and his country — insist his past mistakes do not define him as a person, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Van de Velde conceded that he "did something wrong" when he was 19, but slammed people who were "hurting people around (him)".

Van de Velde was convicted in 2016 of raping a 12-year-old girl when he was 19. The 30-year-old athlete served 13 months in prison — a reduced time from his original four-year sentencing. During an interview with Dutch outlet NOS, Van de Velde emotionally expressed: "I did something wrong 10 years ago. I have to accept that.” The father-of-one – who is now married to German volleyball player Kim Behrens – added: "But, hurting people around me – whether it's (playing partner) Matthew (Immers), my wife, my child ... that just goes too far for me."

Source: MEGA The athlete was convicted in 2016 of raping a 12-year-old girl when he was 19.

Dutch Volleyball Federation general director Michel Everaert defended the player’s inclusion on the global court, stating: “He was convicted at the time according to English law and he has served his sentence. From then on, we have been in constant contact with Steven, who has now been fully reintegrated into the Dutch volleyball community. “He is proving to be an exemplary professional and human being and there has been no reason to doubt him since his return. We fully support him and his participation in Paris, which he and Matthew have earned.”

Source: MEGA Van de Velde served a 13-month prison sentence, which was cut down from his original 4 year sentencing.

Van de Velde managed to dodge reporters during his time in Paris and also opted to stay outside of the Olympic Village where athletes typically would reside. Despite his efforts, Van de Velde was not able to dodge the distracting “steady stream of hoots and whistles” he received from game attendees “whenever he served the ball”, per the Associated Press. Speaking to the outlet, he said: "That's definitely a moment where I thought, is this worth it?” But the athlete exclaimed he is “not going to give others the power” to “bully (him) away or get rid of (him)”. “I can’t change what people think of me. Someone can hold me responsible forever for what happened and that’s OK, because that’s what it is. It is their right. So, I accept that.” Van de Velde and his teammate Immers lost to Brazil in their fourth match, ending the Dutch team’s stay at the Summer Games.

