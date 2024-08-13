Bitter Family Feud: Aaron Rodgers’ Devout Christian Parents Were ‘Excommunicated’ After Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Munn Opened Up About ‘Game Day Sex’ With the NFL Star

Accredited sports journalist Ian O'Connor writes in Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers: "Given her devout religious views, Aaron's mother disapproved of premarital sex and was opposed to her middle child sharing a hotel room with his girlfriend even as an NFL player."

The family feud kicked off shortly after the couple began dating in 2014, when Munn, who was living with Rodgers in Tampa Bay, opened up about their sex life on Watch What Happens Live.

When asked by host Andy Cohen if they were intimate before Packers games, the actress replied: "Not on game days. There's not a rule, but it just doesn't happen because there are other things to focus on."

But she added they would sometimes find time afterward, telling Cohen: "It depends on how late the game is...I try to have sex as much as I can."