Bitter Family Feud: Aaron Rodgers’ Devout Christian Parents Were ‘Excommunicated’ After Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Munn Opened Up About ‘Game Day Sex’ With the NFL Star
Aaron Rodgers' parents haven't spoken to their son in nearly 10 years, and they reportedly blame the NFL star's ex-girlfriend, Olivia Munn, for the dramatic fallout, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Munn, now 44, clashed with devout Christians Ed and Darla Rodgers over ideological differences, particularly when it came to their views surrounding premarital sex. The rift began to form as Rodgers, now 40, took his girlfriend's side and his parents were effectively "excommunicated" from his life, according to an upcoming biography.
Accredited sports journalist Ian O'Connor writes in Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers: "Given her devout religious views, Aaron's mother disapproved of premarital sex and was opposed to her middle child sharing a hotel room with his girlfriend even as an NFL player."
The family feud kicked off shortly after the couple began dating in 2014, when Munn, who was living with Rodgers in Tampa Bay, opened up about their sex life on Watch What Happens Live.
When asked by host Andy Cohen if they were intimate before Packers games, the actress replied: "Not on game days. There's not a rule, but it just doesn't happen because there are other things to focus on."
But she added they would sometimes find time afterward, telling Cohen: "It depends on how late the game is...I try to have sex as much as I can."
Ed and Darla were horrified by the candid remarks, according to O'Connor. An anonymous source who spoke with the author said Munn was "saying all that s--- and it pissed off Darla, really pissed her off".
Tensions escalated after Aaron played "a dreadful game at Buffalo" and Munn reportedly "blindsided" Ed and Darla "with an angry rant about their plans to see Aaron again when the Packers played at Tampa Bay before Christmas".
O'Connor, a columnist for the New York Post, wrote in a preview snippet of the book, saying: "The actress made it clear that she did not want her boyfriend’s parents meeting them or attending the game."
Aaron, who now plays for the New York Jets, responded by supporting Munn unequivocally, further deepening the divide.
The biography stated: "Ed and Darla made the trip to the Tampa Bay game and did not see their son. According to sources, Aaron later sent an email to family members that effectively said, 'Don’t attack the woman I love.' Ed and Darla had been sent to the Island, a cold and lonely place for those excommunicated from Aaron’s life. They would not have another full conversation with their middle child for at least another nine years."
A source who "knew [Aaron] for many years in Green Bay" said the footballer was known for holding grudges, telling O'Connor that once you "get on his bad side, you cross him once, you are dead to him."
We reached out to Aaron's reps for a statement. Munn declined to comment for O'Connor's book.
After dating for three years, the athlete and star of The Newsroom "ended their relationship amicably", as RadarOnline.com reported.
In the book set to be released on August 20, O'Connor wrote: "Rodgers' family members and friends were still citing Munn as a primary cause of the fractures years after the actress and the quarterback broke up in 2017."
