Tom Cruise ‘Pushed for Higher-Risk Olympics Stunt Despite Pleas From Loved Ones to Slow Down’ — Daredevil ‘Wanted to Plummet Faster’

Tom Cruise reportedly wanted looser safety protocols for his epic performance at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony despite pleas from his inner circle to pump the brakes on dangerous stunts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 62-year-old daredevil leapt from the 140-foot roof of the Stade de France and rappelled into the stadium for a symbolic handover of the Olympic flag to Los Angeles, where the 2028 Games will take place.

He took off on a motorcycle with the flag in tow, and prerecorded footage then showed him zipping through the streets of Paris before taking off on an LA-bound plane and skydiving down to the Hollywood sign.