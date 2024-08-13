HOLLYWOOD BUST-UP: George Clooney Blasts Old Pal Quentin Tarantino For Branding Him ‘Not a Movie Star’ — ‘Dude, Just F--- Off!’
So much for that friendship.
George Clooney is at odds with Quentin Tarantino after the film director “said some s---” about the actor’s career, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Speaking alongside Brad Pitt, Clooney said he was “a little irritated” with Tarantino after seeing a recent interview. According to the O’ Brother, Where Art Thou? star, Tarantino said Clooney is “not a movie star” because he hasn’t been in a film “since the millennium”.
Continuing, Clooney exclaimed: “And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole fucking career.’
“So now I’m like, all right, dude, f--- off. I don’t mind giving him s---. He gave me s---. But no, look, we’re really lucky we got to work with these great directors. Director and screenplay is what keeps you alive.”
It is not clear which interview Clooney is referring to, but this wouldn’t be the first time Tarantino has cut down an actor’s work history.
The Pulp Fiction director previously slammed Marvel actors, claiming they are “not real movie stars” because it was the original comic book characters who deserve the credit.
As for why Tarantino decided to take aim at Clooney this time around, the answer is still unclear.
Clooney’s on-screen career began in the ‘80s with some low budget films and multiple TV series — including his Emmy-nominated role as Doctor Doug Ross on ER.
Clooney starred alongside the director, 61, on the film From Dusk til Dawn in 1996.
While Pitt, 60, gave Tarantino’s role in the campy vampire film a thumbs up, Clooney said in their latest interview that his former co-star “was okay in it”.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Tarantino’s rep for comment on the feud.
Clooney, 63, garnered massive success in front of the camera moving forward, snagging roles such as The Perfect Storm (2000) and The Oceans Eleven trilogy (which started in 2001). More recently, the A-lister’s acting reel includes Gravity (2016) and Hail, Caesar! (2016).
The actor also took a turn at directing in recent years with films The Midnight Sky (2020) and The Monuments Men (2014).
However, his now 40-year-long career doesn’t stop with media. Clooney also gained success as an entrepreneur, growing his Tequila brand Casamigos — which he founded with Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman.
Clooney is currently working on his upcoming Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck — an adaptation of Clooney’s 2005 film about journalist Edward R. Murrow.
However, the father-of-two admitted his priorities have shifted to include more time with his wife, Amal, 46, and their children: twins Ella and Alexander, both 7.
Speaking to GQ, Clooney said: “I’m going to be on Broadway. Look, that’s going to be six months of my life in New York.”
He explained that he “won’t do another thing” while working on the Broadway show, as he wants the time to spend with his family.
Clooney added: “I really enjoy driving them to school, and my wife and I are having a really wonderful time. So I don’t want to lose all of that. I’ve never been on Broadway. So we’re still trying to do things and new things and try things, but we’re also saying, ‘Well, let’s also remember that we want to see our life in a kind of nice way too.’ A little of both.”