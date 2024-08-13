HOLLYWOOD BUST-UP: George Clooney Blasts Old Pal Quentin Tarantino For Branding Him ‘Not a Movie Star’ — ‘Dude, Just F--- Off!’

Speaking alongside Brad Pitt, Clooney said he was “a little irritated” with Tarantino after seeing a recent interview. According to the O’ Brother, Where Art Thou? star, Tarantino said Clooney is “not a movie star” because he hasn’t been in a film “since the millennium”.

George Clooney is at odds with Quentin Tarantino after the film director “said some s---” about the actor’s career, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The A-lister expressed his gratitude for directors such as Tarantino, but also said he could "f—k off" for trashing his career.

Continuing, Clooney exclaimed: “And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole fucking career.’

“So now I’m like, all right, dude, f--- off. I don’t mind giving him s---. He gave me s---. But no, look, we’re really lucky we got to work with these great directors. Director and screenplay is what keeps you alive.”

It is not clear which interview Clooney is referring to, but this wouldn’t be the first time Tarantino has cut down an actor’s work history.