Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

TAYLOR WHO? Seething Swifties Brand ‘Horrific’ Waxwork of Idol ‘Like Cross Between Stepford Wife and AI Sex Bot’

Composite photo of Taylor Swift.
Source: By: MEGA;TRISTAR MEDIA

Swifties slammed a recently unveiled wax figure of the pop star.

By:

Aug. 13 2024, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Taylor Swift fans were appalled by a newly unveiled wax figure of the pop star at Germany's Panoptikum museum, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The statue made its debut on Tuesday, August 13. But aside from blonde hair and a sparkly outfit, the sculpture bared little resemblance to the Cruel Summer singer, 34 – and fans were quick to let the museum and artist know.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift wax figurine fans mock sculpture
Source: By: MEGA

A life-like Swift statue debuted at the Panoptikum museum in Hamburg, Germany.

The art piece was meticulously crafted over a seven-month period by Berlin-based artist Lisa Büscher. The wax Swift was dressed in an iridescent blue and pink sequined romper and knee-high embellished boots.

Like the real-life Swift, the figure had long blonde hair with bangs and was posed doing the singer’s famous “heart hands” gesture.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift tristar media wax figure
Source: By: TRISTAR MEDIA

Fans slammed the statue's oddly shaped hands and bizarre face structure.

Article continues below advertisement

On crafting the pop culture art piece, Büscher said: “Achieving the perfect likeness is particularly challenging when it comes to a wrinkle-free, flawless beauty. A particular challenge was designing her hands in the typical heart pose. Coordinating so that the hands meet well at the front was not easy.

“The same goes for the painting of the head. After all, a wax figure shouldn't look ‘waxy’”.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift wax figurine fans mock sculpture
Source: By: MEGA

Swifties felt the wax figure fell short in comparison to the real-life singer.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the artist’s genuine effort to capture Swift’s likeness, harsh critics online disagreed with the work overall. On Instagram, the museum proudly showed off the new wax figure, prompting Swifties to flock to the comment section to give their two cents.

One fan asked: “What did they do to Taylor 😨”.

Another joked the statue looked as if it were “Taylor Swift ordered from Wish”, while a third simply said: “Wow nothing is right here”.

A Reddit user said the figurine looked "like a Stepford wife crossed with an AI sex bot".

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

Though the wax figure’s outfit was based off the singer’s real-life look at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards – where she wore a similar blue sequined number – the figure’s facial structure was noticeably different.

The statue’s nose and face appeared to be much longer and narrower compared to the real Tortured Poet’s Department singer.

One fan commented: "The face doesn't fit at all... unfortunately".

A second critic added: "Looks like a hit singer. But not like Taylor."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift wax figurine fans mock sculpture
Source: By: MEGA

Swift is currently wrapping up the European leg of her Eras Tour.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to the bizarre face the wax figure is making, fans also noted the statue’s oddly posed hands.

When Swift normally makes the gesture to crowds at her sold-out shows, she uses all her fingers to make a heart. The figure’s faux hands are posed with just the thumb and index fingers making the shape of a heart, with the remaining sticking straight up in a noticeable fashion.

An Instagram user pointed out: "Taylor always does the heart with her whole hand. You should have seen it immediately while doing research. Embarrassing as h---".

Article continues below advertisement

The figure was unveiled a few weeks after the 34-year-old pop star performed in Germany on her European leg of her massively successful Eras Tour.

Sadly, Swift was forced to cancel her recent Vienna concert dates after a trio of suspected extremists were arrested over alleged plans to carry out a terror attack at the shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.