TAYLOR WHO? Seething Swifties Brand ‘Horrific’ Waxwork of Idol ‘Like Cross Between Stepford Wife and AI Sex Bot’
Taylor Swift fans were appalled by a newly unveiled wax figure of the pop star at Germany's Panoptikum museum, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The statue made its debut on Tuesday, August 13. But aside from blonde hair and a sparkly outfit, the sculpture bared little resemblance to the Cruel Summer singer, 34 – and fans were quick to let the museum and artist know.
The art piece was meticulously crafted over a seven-month period by Berlin-based artist Lisa Büscher. The wax Swift was dressed in an iridescent blue and pink sequined romper and knee-high embellished boots.
Like the real-life Swift, the figure had long blonde hair with bangs and was posed doing the singer’s famous “heart hands” gesture.
On crafting the pop culture art piece, Büscher said: “Achieving the perfect likeness is particularly challenging when it comes to a wrinkle-free, flawless beauty. A particular challenge was designing her hands in the typical heart pose. Coordinating so that the hands meet well at the front was not easy.
“The same goes for the painting of the head. After all, a wax figure shouldn't look ‘waxy’”.
Despite the artist’s genuine effort to capture Swift’s likeness, harsh critics online disagreed with the work overall. On Instagram, the museum proudly showed off the new wax figure, prompting Swifties to flock to the comment section to give their two cents.
One fan asked: “What did they do to Taylor 😨”.
Another joked the statue looked as if it were “Taylor Swift ordered from Wish”, while a third simply said: “Wow nothing is right here”.
A Reddit user said the figurine looked "like a Stepford wife crossed with an AI sex bot".
Though the wax figure’s outfit was based off the singer’s real-life look at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards – where she wore a similar blue sequined number – the figure’s facial structure was noticeably different.
The statue’s nose and face appeared to be much longer and narrower compared to the real Tortured Poet’s Department singer.
One fan commented: "The face doesn't fit at all... unfortunately".
A second critic added: "Looks like a hit singer. But not like Taylor."
In addition to the bizarre face the wax figure is making, fans also noted the statue’s oddly posed hands.
When Swift normally makes the gesture to crowds at her sold-out shows, she uses all her fingers to make a heart. The figure’s faux hands are posed with just the thumb and index fingers making the shape of a heart, with the remaining sticking straight up in a noticeable fashion.
An Instagram user pointed out: "Taylor always does the heart with her whole hand. You should have seen it immediately while doing research. Embarrassing as h---".
The figure was unveiled a few weeks after the 34-year-old pop star performed in Germany on her European leg of her massively successful Eras Tour.
Sadly, Swift was forced to cancel her recent Vienna concert dates after a trio of suspected extremists were arrested over alleged plans to carry out a terror attack at the shows.
