Josh Hartnett Brands Taylor Swift’s Fans as Hardcore as Mass of ‘Over-the-Top’ Music Nuts in His New Serial Killer Chiller

The actor added about what he called the “mania” surrounding Taylor: “Some of the stuff, while we were filming Trap, I was thinking, ‘God, this is a little over the top. The amount of the fervor of the audience, and they know every word’. Then I went to the concert. I was like, ‘No, it’s exactly right.”

Hartnett has four children with his actress wife, Tamsin Egerton, 35, the eldest of whom turns nine later this year.

He said preparing for Swift’s gig meant repeatedly listening to her tunes with his girls for six months, adding: “The thing is, my kids weren’t really into pop music so much last year when we shot Trap."