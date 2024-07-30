Josh Hartnett Reveals Heartbreaking Positive About Living in UK: ‘It’s Nice Not to Have Guns in Schools’

Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Although Hartnett first rose to fame in Hollywood as a teen heartthrob in the late '90s, he turned his back on Tinseltown almost 20 years ago.

In another interview with The Guardian, the Pearl Harbor star said revealed: “People’s attention to me at the time was borderline unhealthy ... There were incidents. People showed up at my house. People that were stalking me ... A guy showed up at one of my premieres with a gun, claiming to be my father. He ended up in prison.”

He added: “I just didn’t want my life to be swallowed up by my work. And there was a notion at that time you just kind of give it all up. And you saw what happened to some people back then. They got obliterated by it. I didn’t want that for myself ... There were lots of things. It was a weird time. And I wasn’t going to be grist for the mill.”