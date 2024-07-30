Josh Hartnett Reveals Heartbreaking Positive About Living in UK: ‘It’s Nice Not to Have Guns in Schools’
Josh Hartnett has lived in England for years, and there are some things he doesn’t miss about the United States.
When asked in a recent interview what he most appreciates about his new home, the American actor, 46, named one heartbreaking difference between the two countries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He said: “I guess what I appreciate now with my kids is ... there are plenty of things. I don’t want to get political but it’s nice not having guns in school. That's a very nice thing for the children.”
Hartnett now resides in the Hampshire countryside with his wife, 35-year-old British actress Tamsin Egerton, and their four children – along with their goats – Olive, Poppy, Lavender and Grape.
While speaking with BBC, he explained: “I would say that I’m quite assimilated at this point. It’s difficult to be fully assimilated as an American, because the cultures are so different, honestly ... I love living in the countryside here, I’ve loved living in London before, and it’s an adventure. It’s fun to live life as an adventure."
“We have, I think, a really wonderful little community that we have at our school, and I don’t know what it would be like in the States ... everything’s different. Not just because I’m in the UK but because I'm in the countryside and we have a tiny little small holding, like a farm.”
Although Hartnett first rose to fame in Hollywood as a teen heartthrob in the late '90s, he turned his back on Tinseltown almost 20 years ago.
In another interview with The Guardian, the Pearl Harbor star said revealed: “People’s attention to me at the time was borderline unhealthy ... There were incidents. People showed up at my house. People that were stalking me ... A guy showed up at one of my premieres with a gun, claiming to be my father. He ended up in prison.”
He added: “I just didn’t want my life to be swallowed up by my work. And there was a notion at that time you just kind of give it all up. And you saw what happened to some people back then. They got obliterated by it. I didn’t want that for myself ... There were lots of things. It was a weird time. And I wasn’t going to be grist for the mill.”
Decades after stepping out of the limelight, Hartnett is experiencing a career renaissance with appearances in Oppenheimer, Black Mirror, The Bear, and the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan film Trap.
Hartnett told PEOPLE: “Night, I think, was more interested in me because I lived outside of Hollywood. I think he was kind of thrown when he found out that I live in the countryside in England. He’s like, ‘Really? What do you do for fun?' ‘We feed the goats.’ There’s lots of fun, normal things to do, but we also have animals."
“We’ve got all this sort of stuff going on that is outside of, I guess, what the normal expectation is of an actor in Hollywood. I just never really vibed with LA because I’m not a big fan of sitting in the car all day.”
