Texas Teenager Gave Birth Outside Food Truck, Later Threw ‘Child, Placenta, and Umbilical Cord’ in Trash, Cops Say
A teen in Texas has been arrested after police say she tried to get rid of her newborn baby by throwing him in a dumpster, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On July 26, officers in Houston found a newborn baby boy in the trash at an apartment complex in the city, Front Page Detectives reported.
Officials said a passerby called police after they heard a baby crying and then rescued the newborn from the dumpster.
Officers obtained surveillance footage from the area, which allegedly shows 18-year-old Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam, a Guatemalan national, placing a trash bag into the dumpster, court documents state.
Authorities brought Cux-Ajtzalam in for questioning and she told police that she gave birth earlier that day outside the food truck where she works, officials said.
According to court documents, she then told detectives that she put the “child, placenta and umbilical cord into a trash bag, took the trash bag to a dumpster, and left the child in the dumpster tied inside the trash bag.”
Police asked Cux-Ajtzalam why she did this and she said she had “no other choice” and was afraid her boyfriend might break up with her if she kept the baby, court documents state.
Cux-Ajtzalam was arrested and charged with abandoning a child without intent to return, officials said.
She was booked into the Harris County Jail and prosecutors argued she is a flight risk since she has no ties to this country, so the judge set her bond at $200,000.
If she does post her bond, Cux-Ajtzalam would have to wear a GPS monitor and could not have any contact with her newborn son or her boyfriend, authorities said.
Police noted the child was stable and in good condition. After being treated, he was placed into the custody of Child Protective Services.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
