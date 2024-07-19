‘STALKER’ SEIZED: Emma Watson’s Suspected US Stan Snatched by Cops After ‘Turning Up at Harry Potter Beauty’s UK College DEMANDING to See Star’

This isn't the first time that Busto's obsession with the Hermione Granger actress has landed him in hot water.

The overzealous fan was previously snatched by cops in September after breaking into a New York fashion show dressing room, where he demanded to see Watson and yelled about wanting to marry her – even though it's not clear if she was even there.

He was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of trespassing, but later claimed: “The statements were taken out of context. I was shouting something and, yes, it was to get her attention. It kind of worked in the way I wanted.”