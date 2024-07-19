‘STALKER’ SEIZED: Emma Watson’s Suspected US Stan Snatched by Cops After ‘Turning Up at Harry Potter Beauty’s UK College DEMANDING to See Star’
A suspected stalker was seized for snooping around Emma Watson's school.
American Chad Michael Busto, 44, was arrested after showing up at Oxford University and asking questions about the Harry Potter beauty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Watson, 34, is studying for a master's in creative writing at the famed UK college.
Busto, who claimed to have won a “big case” declaring the United States justice system illegal, said he flew from Boston to Heathrow on June 12 to visit "government organizations" and had been sleeping in a church.
He explained: “I visited the English department and spoke to people. I went to the main admissions center trying to gain information. I was trying to connect with Emma Watson ... I would have tried to talk to her about the big case that I have won.”
Alarmed locals reported his suspicious behavior, and he was arrested on June 26. Police confirmed an American man was held on suspicion of stalking and released under investigation.
On Monday, Busto spoke to the Sun from Colnbrook Immigration Centre near Heathrow, saying: “They are illegally detaining me and I have no idea when I’ll be allowed to leave. Police have my possessions. I’m on the run, there’s a danger to my life.”
This isn't the first time that Busto's obsession with the Hermione Granger actress has landed him in hot water.
The overzealous fan was previously snatched by cops in September after breaking into a New York fashion show dressing room, where he demanded to see Watson and yelled about wanting to marry her – even though it's not clear if she was even there.
He was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of trespassing, but later claimed: “The statements were taken out of context. I was shouting something and, yes, it was to get her attention. It kind of worked in the way I wanted.”
Watson isn't the only object of his unwelcome attentions, either. A month before the New York incident, Busto rushed at Drew Barrymore during a live interview, telling her: “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while I'm here in New York.”
Days later, he turned up at her Hamptons home uninvited and was taken into custody for stalking.