REVEALED: Drew Barrymore's Late Father Attacked Pregnant Mother While She Was Expecting Actress

According to the National Enquirer, that was a turning point for Jaid, who rented a one-bedroom apartment in West Hollywood and took a job working as an office clerk until a week before Drew's birth in Feb. 1975.

As fate would have it, Drew first got her break in Hollywood at just 11 months old after being chosen to appear in a Gaines Puppy Choice TV commercial.

By six years old, she was on her way to becoming a household name with her breakout role in ET and a glowing review from renowned director Steven Spielberg who said Drew "just blew me away" with her talent and star power.