12 Celebrities With the Scariest Stalkers: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and More

In her interview in the "Fearless" podcast, Debra Messing recalled the time she called the police after an encounter with a stalker in New York.

"This man showed up at my doorman building and he said that I invited him and that he was spending the day with me and Roman," she disclosed. "He referenced my son and that scared me in a completely different way because there was no one-on-one interaction with this person."

Per the Will & Grace star, she began suffering from severe anxiety and dealing with panic attacks whenever she was at Times Square in Manhattan.