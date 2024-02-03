12 Celebrities With the Scariest Stalkers: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and More
Ashley Tisdale
In 2013, Ashley Tisdale said a stalker pretended to be a delivery man and went to her home. He also allegedly tweeted her song lyrics, sent her over 18,000 tweets, and repeatedly tried contacting her.
The High School Musical alum also received death threats from the man, who was sentenced to a year in prison and outpatient counseling.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander took it to the next level when he tried to ruin the Toxic singer's wedding to Sam Asghari.
At that time, Alexander went live on Instagram to record himself as he approached Spears' home and crashed her big day before the ceremony. She obtained a restraining order after the ex was detained over the incident.
Christina Grimmie
Only a few years after starting her career as a musician, an obsessed stalker named Kevin James Loibl assassinated Christina Grimmie during a post-concert meet-and-greet with fans in Orlando in 2016. According to Orlando Sentinel, the suspect — who reportedly had an unhealthy infatuation with the late The Voice star — shot Grimmie before shooting himself.
The Love Song to the Earth singer died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest at the age of 22.
Debra Messing
In her interview in the "Fearless" podcast, Debra Messing recalled the time she called the police after an encounter with a stalker in New York.
"This man showed up at my doorman building and he said that I invited him and that he was spending the day with me and Roman," she disclosed. "He referenced my son and that scared me in a completely different way because there was no one-on-one interaction with this person."
Per the Will & Grace star, she began suffering from severe anxiety and dealing with panic attacks whenever she was at Times Square in Manhattan.
Drew Barrymore
For the second time in three weeks in 2023, the authorities arrested Drew Barrymore's stalker — identified as Chad Michael Busto — after he reportedly entered a dressing room at Brooklyn Navy Yard. At that time, he demanded to see Emma Watson because he wanted to "marry and speak and take a photo" with her.
He also approached Barrymore onstage and introduced himself, saying he needed to see her while he was in New York. Renée Rap, who was also a speaker at that time, helped her leave the stage while the security escorted him out of the venue.
Gwyneth Paltrow
For six years, Gwyneth Paltrow received unsolicited letters and gifts from her stalker, Dante Soiu. The suspect was found guilty as he was previously admitted to a mental institution.
"I have no desire to hurt her feelings," Soiu testified during the hearing. "I have no desire to harass her."
- 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Daddario Forced To Move Out Of Home, Suffering 'Emotional Distress' After Armed Alleged Stalker Showed Up At Her Door
- 'The Last of Us' Star Ashley Johnson's Ex Fires Back at Abuse Allegations, Denies $150k Extortion Plot
- 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Actor Nicholas Brendon's Long History Of Alleged Abuse: Booze, Drugs, Adoring Fans
Jennifer Lopez
In 2013, an obsessed stalker of Jennifer Lopez was able to live in her property's pool for six days without being noticed and post pictures from the area online under the pseudonym David A Lopez while claiming he was married to the Hustlers star.
A staff eventually spotted him, leading to his arrest.
John Lennon
On December 8, 1980, the saddening news about John Lennon's murder rocked the music industry.
The Beatles' obsessed fan, Mark David Chapman, reportedly flew to New York City from Honolulu, Hawaii, nearly two months before the killing. After planning the murder, he waited for Lennon outside his apartment building and shot him at a close range.
According to the autopsy report, two bullets hit the left side of Lennon's back before traveling through the left side of his chest and his left lung. One bullet exited from his body while one lodged in his neck.
Lennon also sustained gunshot wounds in his left shoulder.
Justin Bieber
In 2019, two Justin Bieber stalkers were arrested for getting near the Ghost singer and his wife's property. One of them was a woman who claimed to the police that she lived in the house, but the authorities arrested and apprehended her.
Another instance involved the uncle-and-nephew duo, Mark Staake and Tanner Ruane, who reportedly received orders from convicted murderer and rapist Dana Martin.
"It isn't just so people will know who I am. It's because he changed, and that made me angry," Martin told Kevin Gray in an interview.
The obsessed fan added, "If I was free, here's what I'd want to do — put Bieber in a cage, rape him repeatedly, and put it on YouTube."
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner dealt with a stalker in 2016 who followed the model into her driveway before screaming and drubbing her vehicle.
She also filed a restraining order against a different stalker in October 2018 after he allegedly trespassed on her property several times in three months.
Selena Gomez
Before Selena Gomez sold her Calabasas Mansion, she had a terrifying encounter with a man who stalked her at her private property in 2014. USA Today said the man was arrested twice in one week after returning to the Lose You To Love Me singer only a few hours after his release from jail.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift went through several run-ins with her different stalkers over the past years.
In 2016, one appeared at her building several times to stalk the Anti-Hero singer. He was arrested the following year.
A different man did the same in 2018 when he reportedly traveled over 1,000 miles to be in touch with Swift. When he was caught and arrested at her Los Angeles home, the authorities reportedly found ammunition, a knife, rope, and gloves in his car.
Most recently, another alleged stalker was arrested outside her New York City home after reportedly trying to contact her several times.