Michigan Mother, Boyfriend Arrested for ‘Horrific’ Abuse and Murder of Her 6-Year-Old Son Who Was Kept Restrained in Pen: Prosecutor

Daniel Giacchina (left) and Elaina Jennings (right) are accused of confining Jennings’ 6-year-old son to a pen in a bedroom and abusing him, which eventually lead to his death.

A Michigan woman and her boyfriend were arrested after they allegedly confined a 6-year-old boy to a pen and caused blunt force injuries to his abdomen, ultimately leading to his death, RadarOnline.com has revealed.

Jennings initially told police she left her son with his biological father and he was uninjured before he was with him, police said. The biological father was arrested, but it was later determined he had not been near the victim on that day.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries around midnight on July 31.

The victim reportedly sustained bruising and cuts all over his body and had a BB gun injury on his shin. McDonald said a “pattern of abuse” led to Gionvanni’s death.

An autopsy was completed on the victim, which showed Giovanni died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen and a perforated bowel “after a lengthy period of confinement and abuse", according to officials.

The 6-year-old was kept in a pen in a bedroom and even stapled to the wall when he tried looking out the window, authorities said.

Prosecutors claimed Elaina Jennings and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Daniel Giacchina, kept the child confined to a pen in their bedroom and beat him. As punishment for looking out the window, McDonald said Giacchina stapled the boy to the corner of the room with his face toward the wall. He then texted a photo to Jennings of the victim stapled to the wall, saying the problem had been solved, according to the prosecutor.

The boy reportedly was left in the pen to sleep on a wooden slab, and the suspects would monitor him with a security camera, the prosecutor alleged, adding the pair watched video clips of the child that included footage of him trying to urinate, drink or leave the corner.

Jennings is accused of failing to take her son to a doctor because she was afraid they would uncover the abuse. Investigators alleged they found cell phone evidence that she knew about the abuse and even encouraged her boyfriend to beat him.