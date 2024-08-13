Michigan Mother, Boyfriend Arrested for ‘Horrific’ Abuse and Murder of Her 6-Year-Old Son Who Was Kept Restrained in Pen: Prosecutor
A Michigan woman and her boyfriend were arrested after they allegedly confined a 6-year-old boy to a pen and caused blunt force injuries to his abdomen, ultimately leading to his death, RadarOnline.com has revealed.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said during a press conference, Elaina Jennings, 25, called 911 on July 30 and said her son, Giovanni “Chulo” Jennings, was unconscious, Front Page Detectives reported.
The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries around midnight on July 31.
Jennings initially told police she left her son with his biological father and he was uninjured before he was with him, police said. The biological father was arrested, but it was later determined he had not been near the victim on that day.
McDonald said detectives discovered “disturbing” videos, photos and messages detailing the “horrific things that happened” to the boy.
An autopsy was completed on the victim, which showed Giovanni died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen and a perforated bowel “after a lengthy period of confinement and abuse", according to officials.
The victim reportedly sustained bruising and cuts all over his body and had a BB gun injury on his shin. McDonald said a “pattern of abuse” led to Gionvanni’s death.
The victim’s siblings were reportedly present and witnessed his alleged abuse.
His death was ruled a homicide.
Prosecutors claimed Elaina Jennings and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Daniel Giacchina, kept the child confined to a pen in their bedroom and beat him. As punishment for looking out the window, McDonald said Giacchina stapled the boy to the corner of the room with his face toward the wall. He then texted a photo to Jennings of the victim stapled to the wall, saying the problem had been solved, according to the prosecutor.
The boy reportedly was left in the pen to sleep on a wooden slab, and the suspects would monitor him with a security camera, the prosecutor alleged, adding the pair watched video clips of the child that included footage of him trying to urinate, drink or leave the corner.
Jennings is accused of failing to take her son to a doctor because she was afraid they would uncover the abuse. Investigators alleged they found cell phone evidence that she knew about the abuse and even encouraged her boyfriend to beat him.
Giacchina often watched the victim while Jennings was at work. He also cared for the 6-year-old’s siblings and a 5-year-old child.
Police said they were able to recover a BB gun, ghost gun, and rounds of ammunition in the home. Prosecutors alleged there were marks in the home's wall consistent with a staple gun, as well as holes with BBs still in them.
McDonald said authorities interviewed a 4-year-old sibling, who allegedly said Giacchina had shot him in the leg with a BB gun and he showed them the wound. On the day of the boy’s death, the 4-year-old allegedly said the victim "died all day" and that Jennings punched the child, and he began vomiting before his condition worsened, according to the prosecutor.
Giacchina and Jennings were initially arrested and Giacchina was charged with firearm possession by a prohibited person, ammunition possession by a felon, felony firearm, and lying to a peace officer. Jennings was charged with lying to a peace officer.
Now, officials say the pair are also charged with murder, and first-degree child abuse.
In a statement, McDonald said: "All children have a right to grow up in a home free of fear."
