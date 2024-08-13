John Mulaney Confirms Secret Marriage to Olivia Munn by Declaring He’s Enjoying ‘Single Greatest Time’ of His Life

It was reported in July that Mulaney and Munn had quietly tied the knot in a private ceremony at one of their friends' homes in New York after three years of dating. Instead of a huge party with hundreds of guests, their son, Malcolm, 2, and a witness were said to be only the only attendees at the special event.

Earlier this year, Munn also shared she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer and had to undergo a double mastectomy.

During an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, the actress confessed: "You know, cancer is the — that's the word you don't wanna hear. There's a lot of other things that you feel like you can beat. But you know, cancer takes down a lot of people. And I just thought about my baby.

"They said that if I was extremely aggressive, that I could fight this and win. But, at the same time, once they started finding all of these little spots in my breasts like, 'Oh, there's another tumor. There's another tumor,' there was such an urgency to it because we had to get in and make some really big decisions."