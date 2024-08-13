John Mulaney Confirms Secret Marriage to Olivia Munn by Declaring He’s Enjoying ‘Single Greatest Time’ of His Life
John Mulaney is loving life with Olivia Munn!
The stand-up comic, 41, opened up on what it's like to be married for the very first time on his Monday, August 12, appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, calling this the "single greatest" part of his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Mulaney is happier than ever after secretly marrying the 44-year-old actress, he also shared their relationship has gotten him into a lot of "interesting situations" with his new extended family.
The former Saturday Night Live writer dryly added: "Marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I've ever done... But they're the best, man."
Revealing that his mother-in-law was there in the audience for the taping, he quipped: "One of them will come with you anywhere. … They’re the greatest."
Mulaney also claimed his in-laws refer to him by his full name "all the time".
He shared they'd say: "'Olivia’s here with John Mulaney.'"
The comedian admitted his own family is a lot more "uptight about a lot of topics" such as money and health, whereas Munn's family definitely does not share that trait.
Mulaney continued: "The Luong family, they talk about anything immediately upon meeting you. 'How much money you have?' 'Why you so skinny?'"
It was reported in July that Mulaney and Munn had quietly tied the knot in a private ceremony at one of their friends' homes in New York after three years of dating. Instead of a huge party with hundreds of guests, their son, Malcolm, 2, and a witness were said to be only the only attendees at the special event.
Earlier this year, Munn also shared she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer and had to undergo a double mastectomy.
During an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, the actress confessed: "You know, cancer is the — that's the word you don't wanna hear. There's a lot of other things that you feel like you can beat. But you know, cancer takes down a lot of people. And I just thought about my baby.
"They said that if I was extremely aggressive, that I could fight this and win. But, at the same time, once they started finding all of these little spots in my breasts like, 'Oh, there's another tumor. There's another tumor,' there was such an urgency to it because we had to get in and make some really big decisions."
