Convicted Killer Scott Peterson Brands Theory He Murdered Family to Avoid Child Support Payments ‘Offensive and So Disgusting’
Two decades after Scott Peterson was found guilty of the murders of his wife and unborn son, the convicted killer is finally speaking out about the investigation, his trial and his infidelity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Scott's heavily pregnant wife, Laci, disappeared on Christmas Eve in 2002. Her body was later found in San Francisco Bay and her husband was quickly eyed as the number one suspect.
Throughout the investigation, it was suggested Scott's supposed lack of desire to be a father and his affair with Fresno massage therapist Amber Frey could have been potential motives behind the murders.
In a sneak peek of the three-part Peacock docuseries Face to Face with Scott Peterson, which is set to premiere on August 20, Scott admitted he was "horrible" and a "total a-hole" to have sex with another woman while married – but still denied being involved in his wife's death.
He added: "I certainly regret cheating on Laci, absolutely. It was about a childish lack of self-esteem, selfish me traveling somewhere, lonely that night because I wasn’t at home. Someone makes you feel good because they want have sex with you."
When it comes to former detective Jon Buehler's theories that Scott may have killed his family because he "didn’t want to pay child support, didn’t want to pay spousal [support] and this is the way he thought about getting out of it" as shown in the trailer for the upcoming series, the convicted felon firmly pushed back.
Scott said: "That is so offensive and so disgusting."
According to an excerpt obtained by People, Scott also revealed he chose to speak out now because he had "regrets" about "not testifying" at his trial.
"If I have a chance to show people what the truth is, and if they are willing to accept it, it would be the biggest thing that I can accomplish right now – because I didn’t kill my family."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the release of the Peacock show comes amid Scott's desperate attempts to seek a retrial.
Although a former California prosecutor suggested it was "unlikely" for a retrial to be granted unless another person's DNA evidence is discovered in connection with the murders, Scott's legal team saw a small win when a judge ordered DNA testing to be done on a piece of duct tape recovered from Laci's clothing during her autopsy.
Scott is currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole after his death penalty sentence was overturned in 2020.
