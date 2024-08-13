Convicted Killer Scott Peterson Brands Theory He Murdered Family to Avoid Child Support Payments ‘Offensive and So Disgusting’

He added: "I certainly regret cheating on Laci, absolutely. It was about a childish lack of self-esteem, selfish me traveling somewhere, lonely that night because I wasn’t at home. Someone makes you feel good because they want have sex with you."

When it comes to former detective Jon Buehler's theories that Scott may have killed his family because he "didn’t want to pay child support, didn’t want to pay spousal [support] and this is the way he thought about getting out of it" as shown in the trailer for the upcoming series, the convicted felon firmly pushed back.

Scott said: "That is so offensive and so disgusting."