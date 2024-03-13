Health Scare: Olivia Munn Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Undergoes Double Mastectomy

Olivia Munn has been privately battling breast cancer, and underwent a double mastectomy, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 43-year-old actress opened up about her health struggles in a candid post on Wednesday, revealing they caught it early and she took every precaution possible.

Munn said that in February 2023 she decided to get "proactive" about her health so she got a genetic test to check for 90 different types of cancer. She tested negative for BRCA — well-known as the breast cancer gene — but weeks later, her entire life changed. "Two months later, I was diagnosed with breast cancer."

Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram Munn revealed she underwent a double mastectomy.

Munn revealed she's undergone several surgeries, including a double mastectomy. “In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined,” the star wrote in a touching Instagram post. “Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clear-headed."

Munn joined her partner, John Mulaney, at the Academy Awards on Sunday — just days before she decided to go public with her cancer diagnosis. "I've tended to let people see me when I have energy, when I can get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my baby boy to the park," she explained. "I've kept the diagnosis and the worry and the recovery and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private. I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing."

Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram She's sharing her story to bring awareness to others.

The New Girl actress said she decided to share her health battle to "help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey," adding that she wouldn't have discovered her diagnosis until the following year at her annual mammogram had her doctor not calculated her breast cancer risk assessment score.

Munn had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. "30 days after my biopsy I had a double mastectomy," she wrote. "I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next."

Source: MEGA Munn appeared on the red carpet at the Oscars — just days before announcing her health scare.

Munn went on to explain, "I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day." She concluded by thanking the medical professionals, her friends and family, and Mulaney. Munn did not say she was cancer-free or in remission, so it's unclear if she's out of the woods yet. She and Mulaney share one child — a two-year-old son, Malcolm. Munn kept a framed photo of her partner and son next to her hospital bed.

