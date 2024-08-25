King Charles 'Open to Truce With Harry' After Seeking Spiritual Advice to 'Repair Their Relationship'

The monarch has found solace in discussions about forgiveness and faith following the passing of his parents, his recent cancer diagnosis and the challenges of his role as King.

An insider said Charles had taken "spiritual nourishment" from his recent discussions with religious leaders and was now more open to the idea of mending things with Harry, who has spent the past four years living in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

"Faith has always been a part of Charles' life and something he's explored, but since becoming King, it is playing a more central role", the source said. "That reliance on faith and quiet contemplation has become a comfort and asset to him and helps him cope with the role as he adapts to being King."

Despite Harry's previous public remarks, the King is now more open to the idea of reconciliation.