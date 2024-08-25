King Charles 'Open to Truce With Harry' After Seeking Spiritual Advice to 'Repair Their Relationship'
Spiritual leaders have advised King Charles to contemplate repairing his relationship with his son, Prince Harry, before it's too late.
The monarch has found solace in discussions about forgiveness and faith following the passing of his parents, his recent cancer diagnosis and the challenges of his role as King.
An insider said Charles had taken "spiritual nourishment" from his recent discussions with religious leaders and was now more open to the idea of mending things with Harry, who has spent the past four years living in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.
"Faith has always been a part of Charles' life and something he's explored, but since becoming King, it is playing a more central role", the source said. "That reliance on faith and quiet contemplation has become a comfort and asset to him and helps him cope with the role as he adapts to being King."
Despite Harry's previous public remarks, the King is now more open to the idea of reconciliation.
The rift between King Charles and Prince Harry has been fueled by public statements, such as those made by Harry in his memoir and during television interviews.
Harry referred to Camilla as his "wicked stepmother" and "the other woman" in his book, Spare.
In a television interview watched by millions, the prince also claimed two members of the Royal Family had made a remark about Archie's skin color.
The separation has led to the King not seeing his grandchildren since June 2022.
King Charles, much like his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, is known for his strong faith and spiritual beliefs. As head of the Church of England, he has pledged to protect all faiths in a diverse Britain.
Forgiveness, a central tenet in most religions, is seen as essential for healthy relationships and spiritual well-being. However, Prince William's reluctance to reconcile with Prince Harry poses a challenge to peace within the royal family.
Prince William believes his relationship with his brother is irreparably damaged and reportedly rebuffed the idea of a reunion.
According to the Daily Mail, William is also toying with the idea of abolishing the religious oaths of the Coronation — potentially leading to the disestablishment of the Church of England.
While William remains stern in his feud with his younger brother, sources claim King Charles' faith in the power of forgiveness and reconciliation has been "unwavering."
