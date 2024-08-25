Jenna Ortega Ditches X After Dealing With a Wave of Filthy AI-Generated Images of Her on the Platform

During a recent episode of The Interview podcast, the Wednesday actress said: "I hate AI. Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It's terrifying. It's corrupt. It's wrong."

The young actress claimed she opened her first DMs when she was just 12 and was exposed to "an unsolicited photo of a man's genitals", and told the hosts of the podcast, "That was just the beginning of what was to come."

Jenna says she'd get flooded with inappropriate images every time she tweeted, so she woke up one morning "and I thought, Oh, I don't need this anymore. So I dropped it."

