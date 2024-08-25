WW3 Fears: Israeli Fighter Jets Scrambled to Launch Blistering Barrage of Air Strikes on Hezbollah Strongholds in Lebanon

Hezbollah reportedly aimed to launch thousands of rockets towards north and central Tel Aviv, but IDF strikes disrupted their plans, allowing only a few hundred missiles to be launched.

Israel's Iron Dome and David's Sling air defenses were reported to have taken out all threats to populated areas, and many projectiles landed harmlessly in open ground.

This escalation marks the most significant clash between Israel and Hezbollah since last year, sparking fears of an all-out war involving the United States, Iran, and other militant groups in the region.

Despite the attacks, Israel managed to intercept most of the threats using its advanced air defense systems, causing minimal damage.