Tragic Last Days: Jesse Jackson, 82, Trapped in a Wheelchair, Struggling to Eat and Being Minded Around-The-Clock by Nurse and Two Aides

Rev. Jesse Jackson struggles to eat in his old age.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reverend was spotted confined to a wheelchair in a darkened restaurant at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place during the final day of the Democratic National Convention .

Iconic civil rights leader Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. , 82, requires the assistance of a nurse and two aids as the political leader struggles to eat in his fragile state.

Slowed by his waning health, the reverend tried to eat a breakfast of strawberries, grapes and cantaloupe.

According to outlets, Jackson would stab his fork into a piece of fruit but take five to ten seconds to reach his lips. He would allegedly get stuck in that position, caught halfway, but he kept working at it.

The room was reportedly closed to the public, leaving the civil rights leader alone with a nurse and two aides, Shelley Davis and Christopher Hodges.