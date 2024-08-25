'You People are Awful': Conservative Pundit Unleashes on RFK Jr.'s Sister Who Said Trump Endorsement Left Her 'Disgusted'

Tammy Bruce tore apart Robert Kennedy Jr.'s family in a scathing letter directed at the Independent's Trump-opposing siblings.

The conservative commentator lashed out at the "horrible" family after RFK Jr. dropped out of the 2024 Presidential Race and officially endorsed Donald Trump.

In an "open letter" to Kerry Kennedy, Bruce wrote via X: "You people are awful."

"Despite your family's checkered past and horrible behavior of so many of the men, Americans have stood with you out of loyalty, sentimentality, and, too often, grief."

Bruce also accused other male Kennedy family members of "womanizing" and facing past "allegations of rape", noting that the female Kennedys "stayed loyal and protective" of certain family members while throwing RFK Jr. "to the wolves".