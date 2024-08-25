'You People are Awful': Conservative Pundit Unleashes on RFK Jr.'s Sister Who Said Trump Endorsement Left Her 'Disgusted'
Tammy Bruce tore apart Robert Kennedy Jr.'s family in a scathing letter directed at the Independent's Trump-opposing siblings.
The conservative commentator lashed out at the "horrible" family after RFK Jr. dropped out of the 2024 Presidential Race and officially endorsed Donald Trump.
In an "open letter" to Kerry Kennedy, Bruce wrote via X: "You people are awful."
"Despite your family's checkered past and horrible behavior of so many of the men, Americans have stood with you out of loyalty, sentimentality, and, too often, grief."
Bruce also accused other male Kennedy family members of "womanizing" and facing past "allegations of rape", noting that the female Kennedys "stayed loyal and protective" of certain family members while throwing RFK Jr. "to the wolves".
She continued: "Never a word for the trail of abused or abandoned women left behind by a Kennedy, but because one of your men supports Trump in an effort to make the lives of Americans better, that alone is beyond the pale."
Bruce further blasted the family for being out of touch with American needs and for the "economic destruction of American families".
She added: "You keep doing civil rights work and public service virtue signaling. But in the meantime, make a pledge to not keep doing damage as Americans are simply looking for a way to reclaim their own futures, the safety of their families, and knowing that maybe, just maybe, they can leave their children a little better off w a future they can rely on."
Bruce finished by emphasizing how "happy" Americans are to "see Bobby on our side" in the presidential race.
In closing, she wrote: "Instead, with Trump and all who join us, we will fight, fight, fight!"
Her brutal remarks come after Kerry did a media tour to personally slam her brother's political backing.
Speaking on CNN, Kerry said: "I'm outraged and disgusted by my brother's embrace of Donald Trump. I love my brother, but this is an outrage."
"If my father were alive today, he would detest almost everything Donald Trump represents."
Max Kennedy also published an op-ed Sunday, saying he is "heartbroken" over his brother's endorsement.
- From Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Bust-Up to Actors, Reality TV Stars... And JENNA JAMESON: We Lift Lid on Aubrey O’Day’s Rollercoaster Love Life — in 12 Clicks
- TRUMP SPEAKS FROM HOSPITAL: Ex-Prez Claims He Was Shot in the 'Upper Part' of His Right Ear in Assassination Attempt
- 'What a Downfall': Russell Brand Trashed for Hanging With Donald Trump Jr. After Dad Donald's Historic Conviction
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Max wrote: "Trump was exactly the kind of arrogant, entitled bully my father used to prosecute."
The lawyer further accused his brother of turning to Trump after privately offering an endorsement for Kamala Harris in exchange for a position in her administration, but getting "no response".
He added via the Los Angeles Times: "With a heavy heart, I am today asking my fellow Americans to do what will honor our father the most: Ignore Bobby and support Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic platform. It's what is best for our country."
Additionally, RFK Jr.'s family as a whole released a statement via X on August 23, condemning the politician for his endorsement.
They wrote: "Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story."
RFK Jr.'s decision to back the former president came as a shock to many Americans.
The Democrat-turned-Independent attributed the Democrat's relentless media attacks on RFK Jr. to his switch in sides. He also said "free speech, the war in Ukraine, and the war on our children" were "causes" behind his decision.
"One of the two candidates has adopted these issues as his own to the point where he has asked to enlist me in his administration. I'm speaking, of course, of Donald Trump."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.