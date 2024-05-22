Camelot Revolt: Kerry Kennedy Leads 'Heart-Wrenching' Campaign Against Her Brother’s White House Tilt

Will the rest of the family's rejection of RFK Jr.'s candidacy and support for Biden have any real impact? Douglas H. Kennedy, one of the few siblings who has not spoken out against his brother because of his work as a correspondent for Fox News, isn't sure.

“I think the mistake the media makes is to think that his appeal to people is solely based on his relationship to our family,” he said. “I believe his followers are unaffected by his siblings’ or cousins’ concerns. His supporters believe in his message. I don’t think people coming out against him will have a great effect on that support.”

But the Biden campaign is betting on Kerry's influence, deploying Kerry and other family members to campaign in swing states. “I’ve told the Biden campaign that I’ll campaign wherever they want me to go,” Kerry said. Lauren Hitt, a Biden campaign spokeswoman, added, "We’re honored to have the Kennedys’ support, and we look forward to working with them to spread the message on the campaign trail about how the president is carrying on the Kennedy legacy."