Matthew Perry’s ‘Ketamine Queen’ Kept Running Illegal Drug Operation After Sad ‘Friends’ Star’s Death, Prosecutors Claim
Matthew Perry's death wasn't enough to shut down the so-called Ketamine Queen's drug den.
Prosecutors allege Jasveen Sangha continued to shill her deadly product, which contributed to the Friends star's demise, for months after his death and attempted to cover up her crimes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In newly filed court documents, prosecutors accused Sangha, 41, of "engaging in a half-decade long drug business".
The 41-year-old allegedly sold the Emmy-nominated actor a batch of ketamine on October 24. Perry was discovered unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, the same day prosecutors claimed Sangha scrambled to destroy evidence linking her to the sitcom star.
Court filings revealed Sangha told Erik Fleming, a street dealer who allegedly acted as the liaison between Sangha's operation and Perry, to "delete all" their communications on the messaging app Signal.
Meanwhile, Fleming allegedly asked if "K" remains in "your system or is it flushed out".
Sangha was arrested in March 2023 in separate criminal case following a raid at the "Sangha Stash House" in North Hollywood, California. Law enforcement agents recovered "multiple pounds of methamphetamine pills, 79 vials of ketamine, fraudulently obtained pharmaceutical pills and other illegal drugs".
Agents also uncovered videos of Sangha "cooking" ketamine on her electronic devices, a scale covered in drug residue and a handgun registered to her boyfriend. Following her March arrest, the Ketamine Queen was released from custody after posting $100,000 bond.
Perry's cause of death was listed as the "acute effects of ketamine". But he's not the only death connected to Sangha's sinister operation.
She was additionally accused of supplying ketamine to Cody McLaury in August 2019. He died of an overdose within one day. Prosecutors alleged there's "likely more victims" based on the volume of drugs found at Sangha's residence.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sangha, Fleming and three others – Dr. Salvador “Dr. P” Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez and Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa – were charged in connection with the actor's death.
In total, Sangha faces nine charges including one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises. She pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond after being deemed a flight risk due to her dual UK citizenship status.
If convicted, Sangha faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life behind bars.
Iwamasa pleaded guilty to his charges, which include one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death. He admitted to administering a total of 27 doses of ketamine to Perry over the five final days of his life, including three on the day of his death.
The live-in assistant, who did not have medical training, said he administered the doses based on instruction from Plasencia.
Fleming also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death and one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.
