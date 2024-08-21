Matthew Perry’s ‘Ketamine Queen’ Kept Running Illegal Drug Operation After Sad ‘Friends’ Star’s Death, Prosecutors Claim

Prosecutors alleged Jasveen Sangha continued her drug operation for months after Matthew Perry's death.

The 41-year-old allegedly sold the Emmy-nominated actor a batch of ketamine on October 24. Perry was discovered unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, the same day prosecutors claimed Sangha scrambled to destroy evidence linking her to the sitcom star.

In newly filed court documents, prosecutors accused Sangha, 41, of "engaging in a half-decade long drug business".

Perry was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home in October 2023.

Court filings revealed Sangha told Erik Fleming, a street dealer who allegedly acted as the liaison between Sangha's operation and Perry, to "delete all" their communications on the messaging app Signal.

Meanwhile, Fleming allegedly asked if "K" remains in "your system or is it flushed out".