Fitness Icon Richard Simmons' Cause of Death Revealed by Family One Month After His Passing at 76
Richard Simmons' cause of death has finally been confirmed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the beloved fitness icon's cause of death was shared on Wednesday – more than one month after Simmons was found dead at his Hollywood Hills home on July 13 aged 76.
Tom Estey, the Simmons' family spokesperson, said in a statement: "This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny received a call from the LA Coroner's office.
"The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor."
He continued: "The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed.
“The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the news Simmons died of “complications from recent falls and heart disease" comes just more than one month after he was found dead by his housekeeper one day after his 76th birthday.
The fitness fanatic, who hid from the public spotlight for the last ten years of his life, was discovered at his home on Belfast Drive in Los Angeles around 10am on July 13.
Estey said after Simmons' death was announced last month: "We lost an Angel today – a true Angel."
Simmons' brother Lenny, who received the call from the LA Coroner's office on Wednesday and was the first to learn his beloved brother's official cause of death, also released a statement upon his brother's passing on July 13.
Lenny said: "I don't want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people's lives.
"He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help. So don't be sad. Celebrate his life."
Simmons – who was also diagnosed with skin cancer in the months leading up to his passing – shared his final social media post on his 76th birthday on July 12.
He wrote on Facebook less than 24 hours before his death: "Thank you. I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life.
"I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday!"
Simmons, who was not just a popular fitness personality but also a staple of 1980s-era TV, also spoke about his health issues during his final interview just two days before his passing.
He discussed going from teaching fitness classes on the road for 200 days a year to retreating inside his home for a decade.
Simmons said during his final interview: "My body told me it was time to retire. I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day."
Teresa Reveles, Simmons' housekeeper of 35 years, believed the fitness guru died of a heart attack before his cause of death was officially confirmed.
She also claimed Simmons suffered a serious fall inside his Hollywood Hills home on July 11 – but he refused to seek medical attention.
Reveles recalled telling the fitness icon one day before his death: "Let's go to the hospital. Maybe you broke your leg."
But Simmons responded: "No, Teresa. Not on my birthday. Why we don't wait and we do it in the morning."
Reveles added: "But in the morning it was too late."
