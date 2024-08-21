Fitness Icon Richard Simmons' Cause of Death Revealed by Family One Month After His Passing at 76

Richard Simmons' cause of death has finally been confirmed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the beloved fitness icon's cause of death was shared on Wednesday – more than one month after Simmons was found dead at his Hollywood Hills home on July 13 aged 76.

Tom Estey, the Simmons' family spokesperson, said in a statement: "This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny received a call from the LA Coroner's office.

"The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor."