Delusional J Lo Thought Initial Ben Affleck Split Was 'Temporary Glitch' — Before Divorce Drama Erupted: 'Their Priority Is Keeping Kids Out of It'
Just days before Jennifer Lopez filed to end her marriage to Ben Affleck, the Wedding Planner star still thought their separation was just a "temporary glitch" in their two-year marriage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lopez was "humiliated" by Affleck because she was hopeful they might eventually work things out.
A source said: "When they first separated, Jennifer was under the impression that it was a temporary glitch."
But since Lopez has officially filed for divorce, it was said their kids have become the main priority.
Affleck shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and 12-year-old Samuel with Jennifer Garner, while Lopez and her ex-Marc Anthony have 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.
The insider added: "Jen and Ben know they must protect the kids and keep them out of it.
"Neither of them want to hurt or stress them out more than they already have been."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lopez filed to end their marriage on Tuesday exactly two years after the couple exchanged vows during a second wedding in Georgia.
J Lo listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024 in the docs – which she filed without the help of an attorney.
The papers made no mention of a prenup – and sources close to Lopez said there isn't one.
The move confirms months of speculation their relationship was over – for the second time – with things taking a nasty turn as they work out the details of the already complicated split.
A source said: "Ben and Jen aren't speaking at all.
"Whatever civility there was is gone. The gloves are off, and both sides are making demands and refusing to bend."
Affleck and Lopez were first engaged in the early 2000s but called off their wedding in 2004.
They reunited in 2021 and married first in Las Vegas, then in Georgia in 2022.
Lopez put their renewed relationship on full display, making it the focus of her February Prime Video special, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story.
When divorce rumors first started to swirl in May, Affleck and Lopez seemed to be on friendly terms.
Even though Affleck moved out of their $68million marital home, they were spotted smiling and wearing their wedding rings as they attended Samuel's graduation in June.
But, Affleck made his feelings clear over the summer.
They spent the July 16 anniversary of their Las Vegas nuptials on opposite coasts.
Then, he skipped her 55th birthday party she hosted at her Hamptons home on July 20. Then, just four days later and on her actual birthday, he closed on his new $20.5million Pacific Palisades bachelor pad.
An insider said: "First Ben moved out of their mansion into a rental, proving that he wanted to get as far away as possible from Jen.
"Then he ignored their anniversary, skipped her birthday and bought a bachelor pad. It was all very embarrassing."
Affleck also reportedly refused to file the divorce documents first.
The insider added: "He's trying to be a gentleman, but Jennifer finds it annoying, like he's leaving the dirty work for her."
Affleck has also been leaning heavily on his ex Garner, whose home is just a few blocks away from his new one.
Another source said: "Jennifer tolerated Jen's existence because she's the mother of Ben's kids, but deep down it bothered her to see how close they are.
"It was like there were three people in the marriage.
"Now all those bitter feelings are coming back up to the surface."
Despite their split, Affleck and Lopez remain focused on work.
She is preparing to star in the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman and is set to produce a Netflix series based on Emily Henry's novel Happy Place.
Affleck just finished shooting The Accountant 2 and is now gearing up to film the crime thriller RIP with pal Matt Damon.
