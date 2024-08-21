Disaster Looms for Russia: Ukraine Poised to Trap 3,000 Soldiers in Crushing Blow to Putin’s War Machine
Thousands of Russian soldiers risk being isolated in what could become a significant military setback for Vladimir Putin's generals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Russian army is struggling to contain a bold Ukrainian offensive that has so far captured approximately 483 square miles of territory and 92 settlements.
Ukraine shows no sign of easing its attack, pressing forward with determination.
Reports indicate that three bridges across the Seym River have been destroyed or severely damaged, positioning Ukrainian forces to seize even more ground, Express reported.
Kyiv's army is advancing from its recently established bridgehead near the Russian town of Sudzha, which was taken two weeks ago.
Ukrainian forces are now reportedly just 1.6 miles from the Seym River, where Russian troops are trapped in the Korenevsky district.
If Ukraine reaches the Seym River, Russian soldiers south of it will be effectively cut off from the rest of their forces, giving Ukraine control over another 270 square miles of Russian territory.
A military source told the German publication BILD that around 3,000 Russian troops are at risk of being encircled — 1,000 in the villages of Tetkino and Glushkovo and another 1,000 along the border with Ukraine.
In a desperate bid to evacuate their troops, the Russians are constructing pontoon bridges, which are particularly vulnerable to close-range Ukrainian strikes from U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems and kamikaze drones.
Meanwhile, civilians continue to flee the eastern city of Pokrovsk as Russian forces advance on this strategic location.
Local authorities have ordered families to evacuate Pokrovsk and nearby towns and villages, as Russian troops close in. Approximately 53,000 residents remain in Pokrovsk, with many choosing to leave immediately.
The Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region was reportedly partly intended to slow Russia's advance on Pokrovsk by diverting troops from the eastern front. Despite this, Russia appears to have intensified its efforts in Pokrovsk, committing more resources to the Donetsk front following the incursion in Kursk.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.