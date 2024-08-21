Home > Celebrity > Adele Tortured Adele 'Driving Herself Towards Nervous Breakdown': Sources Say Diva Is 'Tortured' Over Whether Marriage to Rich Paul Is Right Source: MEGA Sources close to Adele claim the beloved singer has been getting cold feet about her marriage to sports agent Rich Paul. By: Jack Hobbs Aug. 21 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Rumor has it Adele is getting cold feet about her impending nuptials to sports agent Rich Paul after announcing their engagement on August 9. RadarOnline.com can reveal those closest to the 36-year-old singer believe the internal struggle over whether or not to go through with the wedding has slowly been driving the Grammy winner towards a nervous breakdown.

Sources even claimed an incredibly weepy version of her hit Someone Like You during a recent concert in Germany was just the tip of Adele's emotional iceberg. One insider said: "It's worse behind the scenes.

Source: CBS Sources close to Adele claimed the singer was getting cold feet about her impending nuptials to Rich Paul.

"Adele is crazy in love but she is not sure Rich is the right guy. She doesn't trust her instincts and it's tearing her apart, leaving her exhausted and terrified she'll wind up alone." The source continued: "Sometimes she's not even sure Rich loves her!"

It was reported Adele had been pressuring Paul, 43, to set a date for their big day – but she could barely make it through a day without bursting into tears. An insider said the singer had become "very needy and clingy" due to the increased stress.

Source: MEGA According to a source, the singer has become very needy and clingy.

The source said: "Her friends don't like or trust Rich all that much and fear he could be using her to open doors in Hollywood. "Anyone can see the mental hopscotch is driving her to a nervous collapse!"

Much of Adele's struggle comes from the fact she had already called off two previous engagements. A source said Adele is "a bundle of nerves" about how her current engagement will play out.

Source: MEGA Earlier this month, Adele revealed she and Paul were officially engaged after three years of dating.

They said: "She's lost her sense of self, and her self-esteem is dangerously low. She shouldn't get married just because she's afraid he'll leave her!" As RadarOnline.com reported, Paul finally asked the Set Fire to the Rain singer to marry him after three years of dating.

The pop star's engagement was officially announced during a concert in Munich, Germany. In a video posted to X, Adele shared the news after addressing a fan who shouted: "Will you marry me?"

Source: MEGA Adele made the surprise engagement announcement while performing for a crowd in Munich, Germany.

The singer lifted her left hand in reply, saying: "Will I marry you? I can't marry you because I'm already getting married." Adele's declaration prompted a cheer from her thousands of fans.

Despite not wearing the ring when making the announcement, the singer was spotted in July wearing a massive pearl-shaped diamond ring. Rumors of Adele and Paul being engaged have swirled around for the past couple for years.

Source: MEGA Adele and Rich Paul previously sparked rumors of a potential engagement in February 2022.

The pair previously sparked rumors of a potential engagement in February 2022 when she and her beau were spotted sitting court-side at an NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio wearing what looked to be wedding bands. Adele and Paul first started seeing each other in the summer of 2021 – but they did not make an official public appearance together until Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July 2021. The singer, who had been seen out with Paul numerous times, refused to confirm the relationship until September 2021. Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

