Adele Confirms Engagement to Boyfriend Rich Paul in Front of Thousands of Fans in Germany — Following Rumors She's Trying for Baby No. 2!

In a video posted to X, Adele, 36, addresses a fan who shouted: “Will you marry me”?

The singer lifted her hand as she replied: “Will I marry you? I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married.”

The stadium then erupted with cheers over the exciting news.

Adele was noticeably not wearing a ring on her finger when she made the announcement to the crowd, but she was spotted just last month wearing what appeared to be a massive pearl-shaped diamond ring.