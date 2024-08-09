Adele Confirms Engagement to Boyfriend Rich Paul in Front of Thousands of Fans in Germany — Following Rumors She's Trying for Baby No. 2!
Adele is officially engaged to Rich Paul, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After three years of dating, the Set Fire to the Rain singer confirmed to a crowd of thousands in Munich, Germany, they are finally planning to take the next step in their relationship.
In a video posted to X, Adele, 36, addresses a fan who shouted: “Will you marry me”?
The singer lifted her hand as she replied: “Will I marry you? I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married.”
The stadium then erupted with cheers over the exciting news.
Adele was noticeably not wearing a ring on her finger when she made the announcement to the crowd, but she was spotted just last month wearing what appeared to be a massive pearl-shaped diamond ring.
In July, the Grammy winner was seen leaving Chiltern Firehouse in London with her beau, 42, as she sported the jewelry in question. However, nothing was confirmed at that time.
Rumors of Adele’s marriage to the sports agent – and speculation of the meaning of the rings she wears – have been swirling for years now. The two sparked engagement rumors in February 2022 when she and Paul were seen together at an NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio. At the time, Adele was flashing a ring which resembled a wedding band.
So while the rumors keep popping up, the couple kept mum about the status of their engagement up until now.
The couple first started dating sometime in summer 2021. Their first public outing was in July 2021 at Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
While they were spotted out and about together numerous times after that, it wasn’t until September 2021 that Adele decided to make their relationship Instagram official.
As RadarOnline.com reported in February 2024, Adele — who shares son Angelo, 11, with ex-husband Simon Konecki — is hoping to have another little one with her fiancée as well.
The insider shared: “The talk among her inner circle is that she's hired a surrogate and is planning for a baby this year. She's wanted another baby for a long, long time. Now it looks like it's going to happen very soon!”
As for the wedding, we learned last year Adele’s pals “convinced” the artist to prepare an iron-clad prenup if the two decide to tie the knot.
Speaking to the National Enquirer at the time, the source shared: “Adele has a few trust issues, which is normal for her, but bringing up a marital contract caused some friction between them.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Adele’s rep for comment.
