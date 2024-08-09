Bravo War: Andy Cohen Demands Judge Halt His Lawsuit Battle With Leah McSweeney in Fresh ‘RHONY’ Feud Twist

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McSweeney filed a federal lawsuit against Cohen, Warner Bros Discovery, Shed Media, Bravo Media, and NBC Universal, claiming Cohen “tormented, demoralized, demeaned, harassed and retaliated” against her “because she is a woman with disabilities, such as alcohol use disorder and various mental health disorders, all in the name of selling drama”.

The complaint also alleged Cohen fosters a “rotted workplace culture that uniquely depended on pressuring its employees to consume alcohol, engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other Bravolebrities that he employs”, and gives the “Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits”.

Before she began filming Season 12 of RHONY, McSweeney said she told producers about her prior issues with alcohol and that she was committed to staying sober.

Her suit claims the producers “pressured” her to drink despite knowing of her alcohol addiction, failed to get her help and failed “to provide reasonable accommodations, such as allowing Plaintiff to attend AA meetings; tormenting [Sweeney] on the basis of her disability, such as colluding with other cast members to taunt [Sweeney] regarding her sobriety; failing to advance Plaintiff due to her mental health diagnoses, and ultimately discharging Plaintiff due to her mental health diagnoses.”