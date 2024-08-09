Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Andy Cohen

Bravo War: Andy Cohen Demands Judge Halt His Lawsuit Battle With Leah McSweeney in Fresh ‘RHONY’ Feud Twist

Composite image of Andy Cohen and Leah McSweeney
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen is demanding a NY judge temporarily halt Leah McSweeney's lawsuit against him until his motion to dismiss the suit is heard.

By:

Aug. 9 2024, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bravo exec Andy Cohen wants a judge to watch what happens…live, with his motion to dismiss appeal before former Real Housewives of New York Leah McSweeney’s case against him is heard, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cohen, 56, sent a letter asking a judge to halt gathering any evidence in the ongoing saga, stating McSweeney’s complaint has eight defendants, over 34 witnesses and is “exceedingly lengthy and far-reaching”.

Article continues below advertisement
Andy Cohen
Source: BRAVO

Cohen's letter to a NY judge argues that because McSweeney is only seeking monetary damages her suit will not be prejudiced by a stay.

The television host argued for a halt in the suit until his motion to dismiss is heard, saying: “Any discovery sought will be broad and require extensive responses."

The motion also stated: “While Plaintiff attempts to overwhelm with a 754-paragraph complaint, even a cursory review of her allegations reveals that many concern matters entirely irrelevant to her claims and most are devoid of any factual or legal support, speculative, misleading, and/or demonstrably false.”

Cohen argued in his letter obtained by PEOPLE that doing so would “further the interests of efficiency and conservation of judicial resources”.

He also claimed McSweeney, 41, “only seeks money damages” and therefore would “not be prejudiced by a stay”.

Article continues below advertisement
Leah McSweeney
Source: MEGA

McSweeney's complaint argues that Cohen and producers of RHONY forced her to drink even though she was an alcoholic.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McSweeney filed a federal lawsuit against Cohen, Warner Bros Discovery, Shed Media, Bravo Media, and NBC Universal, claiming Cohen “tormented, demoralized, demeaned, harassed and retaliated” against her “because she is a woman with disabilities, such as alcohol use disorder and various mental health disorders, all in the name of selling drama”.

The complaint also alleged Cohen fosters a “rotted workplace culture that uniquely depended on pressuring its employees to consume alcohol, engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other Bravolebrities that he employs”, and gives the “Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits”.

Before she began filming Season 12 of RHONY, McSweeney said she told producers about her prior issues with alcohol and that she was committed to staying sober.

Her suit claims the producers “pressured” her to drink despite knowing of her alcohol addiction, failed to get her help and failed “to provide reasonable accommodations, such as allowing Plaintiff to attend AA meetings; tormenting [Sweeney] on the basis of her disability, such as colluding with other cast members to taunt [Sweeney] regarding her sobriety; failing to advance Plaintiff due to her mental health diagnoses, and ultimately discharging Plaintiff due to her mental health diagnoses.”

MORE ON:
Andy Cohen
Article continues below advertisement
Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen denied the allegations against him and has demanded a public apology.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney also claimed she was not cast on RHONY Season 14 and RHONY Legacy due to her “disability, including [Sweeney’s] failure to relapse into her alcohol use disorder.”

The reality star said the “hostile work environment … significantly altered the terms of her employment, caused [Sweeney] to suffer suicidal ideations, caused [Sweeney] to become institutionalized in a psychiatric facility, and has continued to cause ongoing mental pain and suffering”.

Cohen has denied the allegations and referred to them as “categorically false”.

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.