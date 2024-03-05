Rogue Reality: Leah McSweeney Teams Up With 'Sopranos' Star Drea de Matteo After Filing Bombshell Bravo Lawsuit
Leah McSweeney has leaned on OnlyFans after nailing her Bravo coffin shut by filing an explosive lawsuit with shocking allegations against the network, Andy Cohen, and more. McSweeney — who claimed she had to be institutionalized in a psychiatric facility because of the alleged hostile work environment on The Real Housewives Of New York— teamed up with Sopranos sex pot Drea de Matteo on the risqué paid subscription site, RadarOnline.com has learned.
McSweeney posted two of the images to her Instagram on Monday. The 41-year-old proved she doesn't care what others think by stripping to her lingerie alongside De Matteo, 52. The ladies oozed seduction as they turned their backs toward the camera and flashed come-hither glances. Flaunting a lot of skin, the former reality star unapologetically flaunted her bare rump to expose a tiny heart tattoo on her right cheek.
Sporting nothing but a thong, a see-through bra, and a clasped corset around her waist, the blonde bombshell wasted no time trying to earn a buck, most likely to pay for her legal fees.
De Matteo matched McSweeney's garb but flaunted her curves in all-red attire after revealing she paid off her mortgage debt in “five minutes” following her OnlyFans debut.
In the second image, McSweeney lost the clothing, covering her bits in nothing but a long fur coat and sunglasses.
"Well-Behaved B------ Seldom Make History," she captioned the pictures while explaining why she teamed up with the Sopranos beauty.
"I’ve been a huge admirer of this incredible and talented woman since she starred as Adriana La F------ Cerva in The Sopranos — but I have watched how she’s gone against the grain these last few years to stand up for what she believes in, and have been so inspired by her courage and independence," McSweeney explained, seemingly referencing her uphill legal battle. "Challenge the herd. Reject the status quo. Married to the Mob."
As RadarOnline.com reported, McSweeney, who appeared in two seasons of RHONY and Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, filed a federal lawsuit against Cohen, Warner Bros Discovery, Shed Media, Bravo Media, and NBCUniversal earlier last week.
She claimed that producers “pressured” her to drink despite knowing about her alcohol addiction and failed to get her help when she spiraled in front of their eyes.
We told you first — McSweeney also claimed that Bravo producers "colluded" with RHONY alum Ramona Singer to "out" her bipolar diagnosis and "falsely" spread rumors that she "abused" her medication with alcohol. She said the ordeal caused her "extreme anxiety and depression."
One of the most damning accusations McSweeney made in the lawsuit was about Cohen, whom she claimed did drugs with Bravo stars and “tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits.”
Cohen denied the allegations, with a spokesperson telling RadarOnline.com, “The claims against Andy are totally false.”