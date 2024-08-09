Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Plane Crash

‘Graveyard Spiral’ Blamed for Mystery Brazil Plane Crash Tragedy That Killed 62: Expert Says ‘Possible Engine Failure or Flight Control Issue’

Photo of Brazil plane crash.
Source: GLOBONEWS TV BRAZIL

A plane crashed in Brazil on Friday, August 9, killing all passengers and crew.

By:

Aug. 9 2024, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A plane with 58 passengers and 4 crew members crashed in a fiery blaze in Brazil, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The flight departed from Cascavel and was on its way to Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo City when it went down in Vinhedo on Friday, August 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Captain Ross Aimer of Aero Consulting Experts told RadarOnline.com: “Obviously, I can't speculate, but that video that I just saw, it shows this aircraft in what we call a spin or otherwise also known as a graveyard spiral.

“It's caused by a high-altitude stall of an aircraft, possibly, because of an engine failure or a flight control issue, but that’s all I can say because it’s way too early to say anything more or to speculate.”

Article continues below advertisement

Video capturing the tragic incident quickly circulated on social media and X users reacted with shock and disbelief.

One person posted: “I have never seen a plane like this just fall in a flat tailspin like that. That’s horrific. Those poor souls must’ve been terrified.”

Article continues below advertisement
plane crash brazil globalnews tv brazil
Source: GLOBONEWS TV BRAZIL

The flight was from Cascavel and was on its way to Guarulhos International Airport.

MORE ON:
Plane Crash
Article continues below advertisement

Following the crash, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced: “I would like everyone to stand up so that we can observe a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo, with 58 passengers and 4 crew members and it appears they all died."

Local authorities stated none of the town residents were injured or killed in the accident. They also confirmed the nearby town of Valinhos was able to send 20 emergency personnel to the crash site, per BBC.

A statement from Valinhos City Hall read: "Twenty men were mobilized, including three vehicles from the Valinhos Municipal Civil Guard and one vehicle from the civil defense."

Ana Lúcia de Lima, a resident who lives near the crash site, told UOL the noise of the wreck was so loud it “sounded like it was falling into my house … The first blast was strong, there was already dark smoke coming out, and then there were several more explosions.”

Article continues below advertisement
plane crash brazil globalnews tv brazil
Source: GLOBONEWS TV BRAZIL

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called for a moment of silence after the crash.

Article continues below advertisement

It's also been reported the manufacturer of the plane – which was listed as an ATR 72-500 – is investigating what could have gone wrong during the flight.

They said in their own statement their "first thought" remained with the "individuals affected by this event".

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.