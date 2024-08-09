‘Graveyard Spiral’ Blamed for Mystery Brazil Plane Crash Tragedy That Killed 62: Expert Says ‘Possible Engine Failure or Flight Control Issue’

Following the crash, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced: “I would like everyone to stand up so that we can observe a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo, with 58 passengers and 4 crew members and it appears they all died."

Local authorities stated none of the town residents were injured or killed in the accident. They also confirmed the nearby town of Valinhos was able to send 20 emergency personnel to the crash site, per BBC.

A statement from Valinhos City Hall read: "Twenty men were mobilized, including three vehicles from the Valinhos Municipal Civil Guard and one vehicle from the civil defense."

Ana Lúcia de Lima, a resident who lives near the crash site, told UOL the noise of the wreck was so loud it “sounded like it was falling into my house … The first blast was strong, there was already dark smoke coming out, and then there were several more explosions.”