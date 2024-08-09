Your tip
Lisa Vanderpump ‘Comforting Jax Taylor Amid Mental Health Rehab Battle’ as She ‘Knows Pressures of Reality TV Life’

Source: MEGA

Lisa Vanderpump has Jax Taylor’s back as he struggles with mental health issues.

By:

Aug. 9 2024, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Lisa Vanderpump is no stranger when it comes to the pressures of starring on reality TV – and now she is said to be “comforting” Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor as he struggles with his own mental health issues.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Vanderpump, 63, reached out to Taylor, 45, after he announced his decision to enter rehab to receive “in-patient treatment” for “mental health struggles” last month.

lisa vanderpump comforting jax taylor mental health rehab battle
Source: MEGA

A source said: “She wants to make sure Jax knows she is proud of him.”

An insider said: “Lisa cares a great deal about Jax and all her staff, both current and past. She knows firsthand the pressures of being on reality TV. It’s a tough business that eats you up and spits you out.”

The source added: “She wants to make sure Jax knows she is proud of him.”

Taylor, who left Vanderpump Rules in 2020 and now stars in the spinoff The Valley, announced he was entering rehab in July to focus on his mental health amid his ongoing divorce from wife Brittany Cartwright, 35.

The Bravo couple split in March after four years of marriage together. They share a 3-year-old son, Cruz.

lisa vanderpump comforting jax taylor mental health rehab battle
Source: MEGA

Taylor, 45, entered rehab last month following his split from Brittany Cartwright.

A rep for Taylor told RadarOnline.com on July 31: “Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast.

“He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

Taylor’s decision to enter rehab, and Vanderpump’s decision to “comfort” him amid his mental health troubles, also comes months after the pair engaged in a nasty feud regarding whether Vanderpump Rules is scripted.

In April, while speaking at his new bar in Studio City, the Bravo stud was caught on camera slamming the show that made him famous.

lisa vanderpump comforting jax taylor mental health rehab battle
Source: MEGA

Taylor and Cartwright’s split in March came after four years of marriage.

He said: “Show me a scripted show, and I’ll show you f---ing Vanderpump Rules. Scripted! Scripted! I’ve been on this show for nine f---ing years. This is scripted.

“Don’t get me wrong: When we started, it was awesome. Seasons 1 through 6 were organic; it was real.”

Taylor then apologized for the outburst during the April 11 episode of his and Cartwright’s When Reality Hits podcast, saying: “I have a big mouth, and it gets me in trouble from time to time.

“I regretfully went on a rant about how Vanderpump Rules is scripted. I’m incredibly embarrassed by that.”

lisa vanderpump comforting jax taylor mental health rehab battle
Source: MEGA

Vanderpump said amid her feud with Taylor in April: “Anyway, for the most part, anything Jax says doesn’t make any sense to me.”

But his apology was too little too late, because Vanderpump – who also starred in nine seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – later fired back at Taylor’s “ridiculous” claim.

The reality TV queen said: “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous to say ‘scripted.’ Nobody can write a script like Vanderpump Rules.”

Vanderpump, whose father passed away suddenly last month, added: “Maybe he sits at home in his little bedroom and writes his own scripts. Well, what do I know?

“Anyway, for the most part, anything Jax says doesn’t make any sense to me.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Vanderpump and Taylor’s reps for comment.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

