Lisa Vanderpump ‘Comforting Jax Taylor Amid Mental Health Rehab Battle’ as She ‘Knows Pressures of Reality TV Life’

Lisa Vanderpump is no stranger when it comes to the pressures of starring on reality TV – and now she is said to be “comforting” Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor as he struggles with his own mental health issues.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Vanderpump, 63, reached out to Taylor, 45, after he announced his decision to enter rehab to receive “in-patient treatment” for “mental health struggles” last month.