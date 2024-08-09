‘HE’S A TRIPLE-A A-HOLE’!: Jennifer Lopez’s Inner Circle Lets Rip on Ben Affleck Amid Divorce Drama — ‘He’s Miserable to Be Around’
It appears J Lo’s crew is celebrating this breakup.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jennifer Lopez’s friend circle is ecstatic about her and Ben Affleck’s rumored divorce, as the squad didn’t get along with the Air star to begin with.
An insider familiar with the couple shared: “No one, except Lopez’s mother, likes Ben Affleck. He’s a triple-A a–hole.”
Referencing Lopez’s longtime manager Benny Medina, the source also claimed they “can’t stand each other”.
They said: “They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood.”
The Jenny on the Block singer, 55, has a long history with Medina by her side. At the start of her career, the manager helped Lopez rise to success. However, Lopez parted ways with Medina in 2003 – a year before she and Affleck called off their first engagement.
Per Page Six’s insider, Affleck, 51, played a role in Lopez’s decision to cut ties with Medina at the time.
Another source is echoing Affleck’s less-than-friendly demeanor, claiming the actor’s friend group has also complained about his “nasty attitude” in the wake of his marital problems.
The insider shared: “He was such a happy guy for all of 2023 but this year has been a completely different animal!”
Continuing, the source emphasized Affleck’s busy work schedule, claiming the star has “a lot on his plate” and has decided to “work through” the pain and focus on his upcoming projects.
The source shared: “Unfortunately, that makes him miserable to be around.”
They also said Affleck has been “resisting every step of the way” as his friends try to “get him out of his funk”.
Despite having no contact, Affleck and Lopez will have to put their differences aside to promote their upcoming film Unstoppable.
The biopic is scheduled to premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September. Lopez co-stars alongside Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome and Bobby Cannavale in the sports drama about American wrestling hero Anthony Robles — a wrestler born with one leg.
Affleck and Lopez first hinted at the trouble in their marriage in May when the Good Will Hunting star was seen without his wedding band.
While multiple sources have claimed they’re on the road to divorce, neither of the A-listers have publicly confirmed the split.
Affleck shares children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, both 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Affleck, Lopez and Medina for comment.
