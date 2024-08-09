At Least 14 Dead, 37 Wounded After Russian ‘Terror Strike’ on Ukrainian Supermarket — as Mad Vlad Retaliates for ‘Incursion’
A devastating Russian attack on civilians in a Ukrainian supermarket and post office has resulted in at least 14 deaths and dozens of injuries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Chaos and terror erupted after Putin's forces launched a brutal shelling on innocent people in Kostyantynivka, a city in the Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk region.
Disturbing footage captured the immediate aftermath, showing thick black smoke rising from the supermarket as emergency services rushed to assist the injured, Front Page Detectives reported.
Kostyantynivka, an industrial city with a population of nearly 70,000, has repeatedly faced Russian shelling but continues to resist the invasion.
Unlike a recent Ukrainian HIMARS missile strike in the Kursk region that reportedly killed hundreds, the victims in this attack were civilians rather than military personnel.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the deadly assault, stating, "The attack of Russian terrorists on an ordinary supermarket and post office. People are under the rubble. A rescue operation is underway and everything will be done to save people. Russia will be responsible for this terror, and we will do everything so that the world will continue to be with Ukraine, support our defense and save the lives of our people."
Initially, Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that the attack was carried out using artillery, but it was later confirmed that an X-38 air-to-surface missile was used, The Sun reported.
Nova Poshta, Ukraine's largest private postal company, confirmed that its cargo office within the supermarket was damaged in the strike.
The company posted on X, "All our employees are alive. One colleague sustained a concussion and is receiving the necessary medical care."
In addition to the supermarket, residential houses, shops and more than a dozen cars were damaged in the assault, according to the interior minister's update on Telegram. Kostyantynivka lies just 13 kilometers from the active combat line in eastern Ukraine and regularly endures Russian shelling and airstrikes.
Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's office, condemned the attack, saying, "The strike on the supermarket in Kostyantynivka is another [act of] terror by the Russians. War with civilians is all they know how to do."
