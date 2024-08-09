Your tip
Travis Scott Confirms Olympics Bust-Up With Bodyguard — But Blames Clash on Getting ‘No Help’ Amid ‘Swarm’ of Paris Photographers

Rapper Travis Scott brawled with his own bodyguard before being placed under arrest.

Aug. 9 2024, Updated 1:01 p.m. ET

Travis Scott has confirmed an incident with his own bodyguard is what led to his Olympics arrest – but the rapper has also blamed the bust-up on a “swarm” of rabid photographers.

RadarOnline.com received a statement from the 33-year-old Sicko Mode singer’s reps shortly after it was revealed Scott was apprehended in Paris early Friday morning.

An insider said: “Travis was arrested at his hotel after unfortunately getting into a fight with his own security detail, his bodyguard.”

His team said: “We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate.”

But other insiders familiar with the clash revealed Scott was arrested after “getting into a fight with his own security detail”.

A source exclusively told RadarOnline.com: “After multiple days of being chased and harassed by paparazzi, upon entering his hotel early this morning – and another evening of being swarmed with no help given – Travis was arrested at his hotel after unfortunately getting into a fight with his own security detail, his bodyguard.

“No injuries to anyone, including himself, have been reported and he has not been charged with anything whatsoever. He is expected to be released shortly.”

Scott, 33, was seen partying with rapper pal Quavo, 30, as Team USA took on Serbia in a high-stakes Olympics basketball match.

Scott was detained at around 5am in his hotel after coming back from watching the Olympics.

He was previously seen sitting front row with fellow rapper pal Quavo, 30, for a semi-final basketball match between the U.S. and Serbia on Thursday.

After returning to his five-star suite in Paris’ 8th arrondissement, Scott was said to be seen in a fight with his security detail shortly before being taken into custody

The Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement: “Policemen were called to the Georges V hotel and arrested Travis Scott for violence against a security agent. The latter had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard.”

Kylie Jenner, 26, is the mother of Scott’s two children Stormi and Aire.

French officers then revealed the rapper was still “sobering up” in his jail cell before being questioned about the incident.

An investigating source said: “He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up.”

The insider also claimed Scott – born Jacques Bermon Webster – was drunk when the brawl started at the George V hotel near the Champs-Élysées in central Paris.

Although the Goosebumps rapper was set to be questioned on Friday by judicial police, a Paris police source said Scott’s “condition did not initially allow him to be questioned”.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the news of Scott’s arrest in Paris came just weeks after footage emerged of the rapper having a meltdown while being hauled off by cops during another arrest – this time for disorderly intoxication and trespassing – in Miami in June.

Scott’s mugshot after he was arrested and booked for disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Miami earlier this summer.

One police report said he was “walking backward” and screaming obscenities while being held handcuffed. The report also described Scott as “erratic”.

The 90210 rapper – who shares his two kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with ex Kylie Jenner, 26 – also made headlines in 2021 when 10 fans were killed and thousands more were left injured amid a crowd surge during his Astroworld set in Texas.

Scott was hit with a spate of lawsuits from the families of those killed and the thousands injured, but a grand jury declined to charge the rapper and five others criminally in 2023.

He settled all the wrongful death lawsuits earlier this year, while roughly 2,400 injury cases filed against Scott and promoter Live Nation are still said to be ongoing.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

