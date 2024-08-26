New York Mother on Drugs Arrested After Driving Wrong Way Down Highway, Killing Her 9-Year-Old Son in Tragic Crash: Police

A mother in New York has been arrested in connection with a collision that killed her 9-year-old son — which authorities alleged occurred while she was on drugs and driving against traffic on a highway, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to ABC News, Kerri Bedrick, 32, is accused of driving her SUV the wrong way on the Southern State Parkway in Long Island with her son, Eli D. Henrys, in the back seat.