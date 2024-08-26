Ben Affleck Faces Claim He's Been 'Estranged' From Jennifer Lopez's Kids for 'Long Time' — as Rumors of RFK Jr Daughter Romance Heat Up

Ben Affleck has been accused of being "estranged" from jilted Jennifer Lopez's two children for a "long time" before she officially filed for divorce – as romance rumors surrounding the newly single actor and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter now heat up!

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 52-year-old Argo actor "has not been in touch" with Lopez's 16-year-old twins Max and Emme even though the On the Floor hitmaker is "still close" with Affleck and Jennifer Garner's kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

An insider said: "The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time – it's like he left, but she is especially close to his kids."