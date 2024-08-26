Ben Affleck Faces Claim He's Been 'Estranged' From Jennifer Lopez's Kids for 'Long Time' — as Rumors of RFK Jr Daughter Romance Heat Up
Ben Affleck has been accused of being "estranged" from jilted Jennifer Lopez's two children for a "long time" before she officially filed for divorce – as romance rumors surrounding the newly single actor and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter now heat up!
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 52-year-old Argo actor "has not been in touch" with Lopez's 16-year-old twins Max and Emme even though the On the Floor hitmaker is "still close" with Affleck and Jennifer Garner's kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.
An insider said: "The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time – it's like he left, but she is especially close to his kids."
"Jennifer went out there and told the world what a great dad he was. She keeps in touch with the children and she's a good mom. Just because she's not with Ben, doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids."
The 55-year-old Love Don't Cost a Thing singer filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed April 26 as the couple's date of separation.
But while Affleck had not been seen with Lopez's children for a "long time" before last week's divorce filing, the This Is Me...Now songstress has been spotted with Affleck and 52-year-old Garner's three kids several times between their date of separation on April 26 and their divorce on August 20.
Lopez and Affleck's daughter Violet were spotted in the Hamptons together last month shortly before the 18-year-old headed off to Yale University to begin her first year of college.
The Jenny from the Block singer then took Affleck's son Samuel shopping in Los Angeles earlier this month before dropping the 12-year-old off at his dad's new $20.5million home in Brentwood.
According to one insider, Lopez's two kids with Marc Anthony, 55, and Affleck's three children with Garner are "ready to move on" now that Lopez and Affleck are officially split.
The source said: "His kids are taking it fine as are hers. Everybody is ready to move on."
Another insider, shortly before J Lo pulled the trigger and filed the divorce papers, said the singer was "furious" and "humiliated" amid the split – especially because of the kids.
That source said: "She's furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.
"He's humiliated her because she made a big deal that he's the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they're not young kids.
"There are five kids involved in this. She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the news Affleck was "estranged" from Lopez's two kids for a "long time" before the divorce comes after the Justice League star was spotted out and about with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 36-year-old daughter Kyra 'Kick' Kennedy.
The pair were seen together at the Polo Lounge in Los Angeles this past weekend, and an insider close to Affleck and Kennedy claimed that was not their first time out together.
Users rushed to social media amid the new romance rumors to point out how Kennedy looks a lot like Jennifer Garner. They also ridiculed Affleck and warned his new alleged flame to "run".
One X user tweeted: "She looks like his ex-wife, not J.Lo, Jennifer Garner."
Another wrote: "Do any of these people be in love?! They move on like nothing has happened. They all need therapy."
A third person added: "He's old enough to be her father, and evidently, he's on the rebound. Run girl run."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Affleck's team for comment.
