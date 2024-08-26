HOT PHOTOS: Paris Hilton Spotted Taking Selfie on New 'Razr' in NYC;'Love Island USA' Cast Celebrate Finale at 'MOXY Chelsea' New York!

The Hot Pink Razr is officially back! Paris Hilton was spotted on the streets of New York taking a selfie on the iconic Motorola Pink Razr twenty years after the launch of the RAZR V3. The latest razr devices, razr+ and razr, feature ultra-modern, ultra-pocketable design and with even larger, more intelligent external displays, users can view more at a glance and easily access what matters most. Draped in rich colors and a silky-smooth vegan leather finish, the new razr devices unfold into full-sized premium smartphones with powerful cameras, long-lasting batteries, and flagship-level specs. The razr+ will return in the iconic hot pink colorway, exclusively with T-Mobile, bringing back the Y2K nostalgia that everyone knows the razr for!