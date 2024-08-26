Your tip
HOT PHOTOS: Paris Hilton Spotted Taking Selfie on New 'Razr' in NYC;'Love Island USA' Cast Celebrate Finale at 'MOXY Chelsea' New York!

hot photos radar online aug pp
Source: BFA;MOXY CHELSEA
By:

Aug. 26 2024, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

paris hilton razr bfa
Source: BFA

The Hot Pink Razr is officially back! Paris Hilton was spotted on the streets of New York taking a selfie on the iconic Motorola Pink Razr twenty years after the launch of the RAZR V3. The latest razr devices, razr+ and razr, feature ultra-modern, ultra-pocketable design and with even larger, more intelligent external displays, users can view more at a glance and easily access what matters most. Draped in rich colors and a silky-smooth vegan leather finish, the new razr devices unfold into full-sized premium smartphones with powerful cameras, long-lasting batteries, and flagship-level specs. The razr+ will return in the iconic hot pink colorway, exclusively with T-Mobile, bringing back the Y2K nostalgia that everyone knows the razr for!

leah serena moxy
Source: Moxy Chelsea

This year's Love Island USA cast took NYC by storm for the filming and screening the recent Season 6 Reunion episode. The week began with the entire cast staying at Moxy Chelsea before the taping, where they conducted private interviews, photoshoots, and more.Love Island USA’s ex-Islanders Harrison Luna, Kyle Darden, Zac Mirabelli ,Chazz Bryant and more celebrated the Season 6 reunion screening party at Magic Hour Surf Club at Moxy Times Square. The sold out event was hosted by Bradley Kearns and saw islanders from other seasons and fans of the show also join in on the fun.

saweetie
Source: TURBO TAX

TurboTax teamed up with Saweetie to support the Atlanta community – enlisting local TurboTax Tax Expert to offer tax and financial advice to young players in the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League.

nick kygios
Source: BOARDROOM HANA KUMA

Boardroom and Hana Kuma partnered to celebrate the US Open at downtown hotspot Torrisi Bar & Restaurant with an invite-only event presented by Lotto and Galaxy Digital. Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman, Hana Kuma co-founders Stuart Duguid and Naomi Osaka, and host of Hana Kuma’s Good Trouble podcast Nick Kyrgios joined a diverse group of influential leaders across sports, music, entertainment, and business at the celebration. The night featured music from renowned DJ Samantha Ronson, kicking off with a live violinist and art display from Galaxy Digital.

kenny nurms will packer shaye ogbonna
Source: DEREK WHITE/PEACOCK
MORE ON:
PHOTOS

'FIGHT NIGHT: The Million Dollar Heist 'Executive producers Will Packer, Shaye Ogbonna and Kenny Burns celebrated ahead of the September 5th premiere on Peacock in Atlanta. Peacock partnered with eight local Black-owned businesses in Atlanta by offering throwback prices at historical and beloved establishments throughout the city, including Paschal's and The Clermont Hotel, which are both featured in the series.

mike tyson jake paul
Source: MATTHEW PEREZ

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul at the Press Conference at Fanatics Fest on Sunday, August 18th. Tyson took the stage with his usual charisma, sporting LF*GO!™ apparel.

tpain movia
Source: MOVI INC

T-Pain talks strategy with teammates Chica and Ludwig during State Farm Gamerhood: Neo City: the world’s first “all things gaming” series with arena and video game challenges”.

epu
Source: MIKE PHAM

Wilmer Valderrama attends Beautification Ruck hosted by E.P.U and Howard Martin Richardson Veterans VFW Post 5394 in Compton, CA on August 25, 2024

evian
Source: EVIAN

Tennis sensations and evian Global Ambassadors Emma Raducanu, Frances Tiafoe, and Stan Wawrinka stay hydrated with evian® Natural Spring Water ahead of the US Open in New York.

