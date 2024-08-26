Your tip
Google V Putin: Outrage as Warmonger Seizes $100M From Search Titan's Moscow Bank Accounts to Fund Russia's War Machine

Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has entangled Google and oligarch Konstantin Malofeev.

By:

Aug. 26 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

New court documents show Russian authorities have seized more than $100million from Google to help fund Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

RadarOnline.com can reveal bailiffs took the funds from Russian bank accounts owned by the tech giant in 2022, tipping the country into bankruptcy.

google putin outrage warmonger seizes m search titans moscow accounts
Source: MEGA

Google claims the Kremlin took hundreds of millions from them to fund propaganda.

Bankruptcy managers handed the funds to propaganda service Tsargrad and state-owned TV channel RT, and the documents reveal both pledged to use the funds to aid in the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

When Google's Russian entity declared bankruptcy in 2022, they claimed the Kremlin had taken the funds but did not say how much had been taken.

Court filings say bailiffs seized tens of millions from Google's bank account following a Moscow court's decision, which ordered the company to pay damages to Tsargrad TV, a pro-Orthodox media outlet owned by oligarch Konstantin Malofeev.

Last week, Google filed lawsuits against RT, Tsargrad TV and a third channel, NFPT, in both the U.S. and the U.K.

google putin outrage warmonger seizes m search titans moscow accounts
Source: MEGA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become a main stay in the media.

Google is seeking to block the broadcasters from trying to gain access to their assets in South Africa, Turkey and Serbia.

The move comes as Russian courts claim Google should pay huge sums to the three TV channels in compensation for deleting their Google accounts and removing them from YouTube.

In the court documents, Google claims: "The bailiffs seized more than $100m of Google Russia’s assets, even though the amount purportedly due under the judgment at the time was less than $12.5m (one billion roubles).

"Tsargrad received one billion roubles from the seizure, which it said it would use to support Russia’s war in Ukraine."

Vladimir Putin
google putin outrage warmonger seizes m search titans moscow accounts
Source: MEGA

Putin has not commented on the Google lawsuit.

According to court documents, the Moscow-based law firm Art de Lex, representing the bankruptcy manager, has prioritized paying Russian broadcasters first when distributing funds, instead of employees and other creditors.

Tsargrad’s controversial owner, Konstantin Malofeev, has previously been sanctioned by the U.S. for supporting Russia's 2014 invasion of Ukraine.

His company has also sued Google in Turkey, seeking more money from the tech giant.

Turkish court filings state Russian courts have ruled Google owes Tsargrad roughly $360,000, and since the daily penalties double every 24 hours, this amount could quickly surpass Google's market value.

google putin outrage warmonger seizes m search titans moscow accounts

Google's court docs bash Russian courts for "unprecedented fines" among other claims.

The docs continued: "Russian courts levied unprecedented fines and arbitrary legal penalties against Google in an attempt to limit access to information on our services and as a punishment for our compliance with international sanctions against Russian individuals and organizations."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

