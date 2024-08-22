Ukraine Strikes Heart of Moscow: Largest Drone Attack Yet Hits 20 Miles from Kremlin, Rocking Putin’s Forces
Ukraine launched its largest drone strike on Moscow to date, dealing another significant blow to Putin’s forces, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Russia's capital faced one of the most extensive drone attacks during the ongoing war, following Ukraine's bold operation in Kursk.
Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that it successfully intercepted and destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight. Of these, 11 were shot down over the Moscow region, 23 over Bryansk, six over Belgorod, three over Kaluga, and two over Kursk.
Footage from the attack shows smoke rising into the sky, accompanied by flashes of light followed by explosions, The Sun reported.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin described the incident on Russian Telegram as "one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow using drones."
Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to advance into Russia’s Kursk region.
In a separate strike, a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet dropped a powerful bomb on a secret Russian command bunker. The French-supplied AASM guided bomb, potentially equipped with a 221kg Hammer warhead known for its immense penetrative force, struck the underground headquarters in the Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka region of Kherson Oblast.
The aerial footage shows the moment the bomb was released, leading to a massive explosion that obliterated the bunker, scattering debris and igniting fires in the surrounding area.
This precise strike occurred over 430 miles away from the intense battles in Kursk, where Ukrainian troops have been pushing across the Russian border since their invasion on August 6 — the first on Russian soil since World War II.
Recent footage reveals Ukrainian forces launching a relentless assault on a Russian hideout, with gunfire and explosions tearing through a small village in the Suzhan district's settlement of Mala Loknya.
Ukraine's 95th Air Assault Brigade, using Marder BMP tanks, targeted Russian-occupied buildings, many of which were already ablaze.
A statement from the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower, technology and other resources.
Since the beginning of the incursion, dramatic videos have shown Ukrainian fighters gaining ground on Russian soil, including special forces blasting their way into Russia aboard Humvees and using rocket launchers to destroy enemy targets.
This comes just days after Ukrainian forces downed a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter. The military chopper burst into flames after being struck by a portable surface-to-air rocket, part of Ukraine’s ongoing siege in Kursk.
