Trump V Harris TV Debates in Crisis: Don and Kamala Warring Over Hot Mics — 'His Team Fears He Can't Stop Ranting!'

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are warring over the rules for the upcoming presidential debate on ABC next month – as Don's own team fears a hot microphone will land the former president in serious trouble!

RadarOnline.com can reveal Vice President Harris, 59, wants both her and Trump's microphones on throughout the entirety of the debate in Philadelphia on September 10, while Trump – per the rules he agreed to with President Joe Biden in June – wants the mics muted.

Brian Fallon, the Harris campaign's senior adviser for communications, said: "We have told ABC and other networks seeking to host a possible October debate that we believe both candidates' mics should be live throughout the full broadcast.