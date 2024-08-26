No Shame! We Reveal the Celebs Who've Proudly Admitted to Going Under Knife to Get Nose Jobs — From 'Friends' Stars to Shock Jock Howard Stern

During her appearance on an episode of REVOLT's The Jason Lee Show, Cardi B looked back at the time she had botched fillers and how Kim Kardashian gave her advice regarding surgeons who do nose jobs.

The WAP hitmaker reportedly tried to enhance her nose in a non-surgical way to make her nose smaller. However, she went through an undesirable experience at the time.

She said: "This is the tricky thing about a lot of people. People will assume when you do surgery or something, you're insecure about yourself or you hate yourself, and that's just not the truth.

"If I want to correct something, if I want to do a little something-something, I'm gonna do it. I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body, like, for myself."