No Shame! We Reveal the Celebs Who've Proudly Admitted to Going Under Knife to Get Nose Jobs — From 'Friends' Stars to Shock Jock Howard Stern
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale underwent a rhinoplasty in 2007 to correct a deviated septum. The condition previously caused her trouble breathing.
She said: "The older I got, the worse it got. I went to get it checked out, and the doctor told me the septum was 80% deviated and that I had two small fractures on my nose."
Although she had it based on her doctor's recommendation to resolve a health issue, the High School Musical alum reportedly faced traumatic shaming after the surgery.
Ava Michelle
Ava Michelle got a nose job for medical and cosmetic reasons.
In an Instagram video, she revealed the rhinoplasty helped her correct a deviated septum that caused 70% decreased airflow on the left side of her nose.
She said: "I've found that it's affected my life more than I thought, and I am so happy to be able to BREATHE!"
Bella Hadid
As a supermodel, Bella Hadid has always aimed to show the best side of herself. She later opted to have a nose job when she was 14 – but she regretted the decision.
Hadid said: "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it."
Cardi B
During her appearance on an episode of REVOLT's The Jason Lee Show, Cardi B looked back at the time she had botched fillers and how Kim Kardashian gave her advice regarding surgeons who do nose jobs.
The WAP hitmaker reportedly tried to enhance her nose in a non-surgical way to make her nose smaller. However, she went through an undesirable experience at the time.
She said: "This is the tricky thing about a lot of people. People will assume when you do surgery or something, you're insecure about yourself or you hate yourself, and that's just not the truth.
"If I want to correct something, if I want to do a little something-something, I'm gonna do it. I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body, like, for myself."
Heidi Montag
Heidi Montag made headlines in 2009 when she had several cosmetic surgeries in one day, including a nose job. She told Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast how the procedure left her unable to work.
She said: "I kept saying, 'I'm not a person right now. I need to heal and recover and I'm not doing well physically.' Like, I'm not able to show up like I was.
"I thought I'd bounce back and be able to be on TV like I was after my first cosmetic surgery. But there was just way too much done and each thing took too much time and it hurt so bad."
Before those surgeries, she also underwent a nose job in 2007 to enhance the size and shape of her nose.
Howard Stern
On Howard Stern's official website, the media personality said he got the "secret" rhinoplasty to remove "the hump" on his nose.
His sister was the only person who knew about it, but he later revealed he told his colleagues about it due to one of its side effects: voice loss.
Jax Taylor
Over the years, Jax Taylor has been open about the three nose jobs he went through to tweak his physical appearance.
He said in May 2023: "I was a model and in the limelight, always wanted to fix this or that, and my friends are plastic surgeons, so why not? Right?
"The reason why I got so many was because I never took the doctor's advice after I got surgery. I went swimming. I walked into a door. I did everything you weren't supposed to do, and that's why I got so many."
In a separate interview with People, Taylor said his now-estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, might be to blame for the second nose job he had.
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston opted to have a nose job to fix a deviated septum.
She told People in 2007 she "slept like a baby for the first time in years" after undergoing the procedure, which was reportedly the best thing she ever did.
Aniston said: "As far as all the other rumors, as boring as it sounds, it's still mine. All of it. Still mine."
John Stamos
John Stamos was called "Big Nose Stamos" in his school due to his nose, and he decided to get rhinoplasty when he was already in the industry.
In his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, he revealed he had two nose jobs in the 1980s.
He underwent the second operation with the help of Michael Jackson's plastic surgeon, as he looked "kind of pushed up like Peter Pan" after the first procedure.
He joked: "Who better to handle the delicate task of resculpting my nose than the man who created a whole new face for M.J.?"
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco spoke with Women's Health in 2016 about the plastic surgery she's had.
She said: "Years ago, I had my nose done. And it was the best thing I ever did. Recently, I had filler in a line in my neck I've had since I was 12. As much as you want to love your inner self… I'm sorry, you also want to look good.
"I don't think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that's amazing."
Kathy Griffin
During the early days of her career, Kathy Griffin endured heartbreaking comments from people who took notice of her nose. Some also asked her if she ever considered getting a nose job.
At 26, she enhanced her nose to change her appearance.
She said: "I was young and impressionable and I was told that enough that I started to believe it, so I got a nose job."
Khloé Kardashian
During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale reunion, Khloé Kardashian admitted to having "one nose job".
She said: "And everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it. No one's ever asked me."
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow got the surgery when she was 14.
She told The Saturday Evening Post: "I went from, in my mind, hideous, to not hideous.
"I did it the summer before going to a new high school. So there were plenty of people who wouldn't know how hideous I looked before. That was a good, good, good change."
Priyanka Chopra
In the early 2000s, Priyanka Chopra had a botched nose surgery due to a polyp in her nasal cavity. According to the Citadel star, it was a "dark phase" in her life that left her depressed.
She also opened up about the experience in her memoir, Unfinished,
Chopra said: "While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore.
"Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow."
Tyra Banks
In 2018, Tyra Banks spoke candidly about the bones in her nose "that were growing and itching". This led her to undergo the procedure.
She told People: "I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.